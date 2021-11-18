How to Catch and Evolve Eevee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, two of the most acclaimed games in the franchise are almost here and trainers all over the world are already gearing up and getting ready to complete their Sinnoh Pokédex. With that said, among all the Pokémon you can add to your roster in the game, the gen 1 normal type Eevee is without a doubt a fan favorite. Here’s how to catch and evolve Eevee in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Catch Eevee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are only two ways to get Eevee in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In the first one, players need to first beat the Elite Four and complete their Pokédex. After completing it you need to go to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan, which will allow him to give you the National Pokédex. After getting the new Pokédex, go to Hearthome City and talk to Bebe. She will then give you an Eevee (lv.10). To recap here’s how to get Eevee through the first method.

How to Catch Eevee Method #1

Beat the Elite Four.

Go to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan to get the National Pokédex.

Go to Hearthome City and talk to Bebe to get your level 10 Eevee.

The second Eevee can be acquired by exiting Hearthome City towards route 212, after getting the National Pokédex. Continue south until you reach a Mansion. Once in the mansion, save your game and disable your auto-save function since you will need to reload a lot if you are not lucky. In the mansion, talk to Mr Backlot. Keep reloading until he mentions an Eevee. After he reveals that he has seen an Eevee head towards the Trophy Garden where you might be able to find an Eevee in the grass eventually. To recap here’s how to get Eevee through the second method.

How to Catch Eevee Method #2

Exit Hearthome City towards route 212.

Find the Mansion.

Disable autosave and talk to Mr Backlot.

Wait until he mentions Eevee.

Go toward Trophy Garden and battle until you get an Eevee.

How to Evolve Eevee

After getting Eevee, you now can evolve them to either one of its seven available evolutions, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, and Glaceon. Here’s how to evolve Eevee to each one of their evolutions.

Vaporeon: Evolve Eevee with a Water Stone. Can be mined on Grand Underground.

Jolteon: Evolve Eevee with a Thunder Stone. Can be mined on Grand Underground.

Flareon: Evolve Eevee with a Fire Stone. Can be mined on Grand Underground.

Espeon: Eevee will evolve when reaching 220 Happiness Value during the daytime.

Umbreon: Eevee will evolve when reaching 220 Happiness Value during the night.

Leafeon: Level Eevee up on Eterna Forest.

Glaceon: Level Eevee up on Route 217 near an Ice Rock located north.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.