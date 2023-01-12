All Recipes in Boba Story

Are you looking for all the recipes in Boba Story? With many combinations, figuring out the exact formula for a specific drink can take time and effort. Don’t worry, though, as we have compiled a complete list of all the recipes in Boba Story that you can create in the Magic Den.
Complete Recipe List for Boba Story
Below you will find all the recipes discovered so far in Boba Story.
- Pink Dinosaur Boba – Heart+Chocolate Syrup+Dinosaur
- Honey – Three Honeybee Trinkets
- Marshmallows – Chick+Chick+Sugar Cube
- Whipped Cream – Three Milk Cartons
- Pineapple – Three Pineapple Trinkets
- Galaxy Syrup – Star+Sugar Cube+Planet
- Frog Syrup – Frog+Frog+Sugar Cube
- Heart Syrup – Heart+Heart+Sugar Cube
- Galaxy Boba – Star+Chocolate Syrup+Saturn looking planet
- Planet – Ringed Planet+Ringed Planet+Chocolate Syrup
- Frog – Frog+Chocolate Syrup+Chocolate Syrup
- Star – Star+Star+Chocolate Syrup
- Flower – Flower+Flower+Chocolate Syrup
- Pineapple Jelly – Pineapple+Sugar Cube+Pineapple
- Mushroom Jelly – Mushroom+Mushroom+Sugar Cube
- Strawberry Cow – Soda+Chocolate Syrup+Honeybee
- Ice-Cream – Ice Cube+Milk Carton+Chocolate Syrup
- Dinasour Boba – Dinosaur+Dinosaur+Chocolate Syrup
- Sprinkles – Honeybee+Heart+Pineapple
- Pig Boba – Pig+Pig+Chocolate Syrup Bottle
- Bee – Honeybee+Honeybee+Chocolate Syrup
- Bear – Bear+Bear+Chocolate Syrup
- Chick – Chick+Chick+Chocolate Syrup
- Cow – Milk Carton+Chick+Chocolate Syrup
- Lychee Soda – Combine three soda bottles
- Gummy Bears – Three bear trinkets.
- Heart Boba – Heart+Heart+Chocolate Syrup Bottle
- Pineapple Boba – Pineapple+Pineapple+Chocolate Syrup
- Moon – Saturn looking planet+Chocolate Syrup+Heart
- Mushroom – Mushroom+Heart+Chocolate Syrup
- Dragon Boba – Cloud+Dinosaur+Boba
- Unicorn Boba – Soda+Soda+Boba
- Deer Boba – Flower+Boba+Mushroom
- White Cat Boba – Soda+Soda+Boba
- Sunflower Boba – Star+Flower+Boba
- Black and White Cat Boba – Cloud+Boba+Milk
- Brown Cat Boba – Soda+Milk+Boba
- Panda Bear Boba – Bear+Bee+Boba
- Puppy Boba – Bear+Chick+Boba
- Diamond Boba – Planet+Dinosaur+Boba
- Polar Bear Boba – Bear+Boba+Soda
- Dragon Fruit Boba – Dinosaur+Boba+Mushroom
- Rose Petals – 3 Flowers
- Sakura Petals – Flower+Flower+Heart
- Flower Syrup – Sugar Cube+Sugar Cube+Flower
- Glitter Syrup – Star+Star+Cloud
- Rainbow Syrup – Heart+Star+Sugar Cube
- Dragon Cream – Dinosaur+Milk+Cloud
- Rose Petal Syrup – Flower+Bee+Sugar Cube
- Polar Bear Syrup – Bear+Soda+Sugar Cube
- Rainbow Heart Boba – Heart+Star+Boba
Boba Story is available now for Android and iOS.
