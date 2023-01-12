All Recipes in Boba Story

Are you looking for all the recipes in Boba Story? With many combinations, figuring out the exact formula for a specific drink can take time and effort. Don’t worry, though, as we have compiled a complete list of all the recipes in Boba Story that you can create in the Magic Den.

Complete Recipe List for Boba Story

Below you will find all the recipes discovered so far in Boba Story.

Pink Dinosaur Boba – Heart+Chocolate Syrup+Dinosaur

– Heart+Chocolate Syrup+Dinosaur Honey – Three Honeybee Trinkets

– Three Honeybee Trinkets Marshmallows – Chick+Chick+Sugar Cube

– Chick+Chick+Sugar Cube Whipped Cream – Three Milk Cartons

– Three Milk Cartons Pineapple – Three Pineapple Trinkets

– Three Pineapple Trinkets Galaxy Syrup – Star+Sugar Cube+Planet

– Star+Sugar Cube+Planet Frog Syrup – Frog+Frog+Sugar Cube

– Frog+Frog+Sugar Cube Heart Syrup – Heart+Heart+Sugar Cube

– Heart+Heart+Sugar Cube Galaxy Boba – Star+Chocolate Syrup+Saturn looking planet

– Star+Chocolate Syrup+Saturn looking planet Planet – Ringed Planet+Ringed Planet+Chocolate Syrup

– Ringed Planet+Ringed Planet+Chocolate Syrup Frog – Frog+Chocolate Syrup+Chocolate Syrup

– Frog+Chocolate Syrup+Chocolate Syrup Star – Star+Star+Chocolate Syrup

– Star+Star+Chocolate Syrup Flower – Flower+Flower+Chocolate Syrup

– Flower+Flower+Chocolate Syrup Pineapple Jelly – Pineapple+Sugar Cube+Pineapple

– Pineapple+Sugar Cube+Pineapple Mushroom Jelly – Mushroom+Mushroom+Sugar Cube

– Mushroom+Mushroom+Sugar Cube Strawberry Cow – Soda+Chocolate Syrup+Honeybee

– Soda+Chocolate Syrup+Honeybee Ice-Cream – Ice Cube+Milk Carton+Chocolate Syrup

– Ice Cube+Milk Carton+Chocolate Syrup Dinasour Boba – Dinosaur+Dinosaur+Chocolate Syrup

– Dinosaur+Dinosaur+Chocolate Syrup Sprinkles – Honeybee+Heart+Pineapple

– Honeybee+Heart+Pineapple Pig Boba – Pig+Pig+Chocolate Syrup Bottle

– Pig+Pig+Chocolate Syrup Bottle Bee – Honeybee+Honeybee+Chocolate Syrup

– Honeybee+Honeybee+Chocolate Syrup Bear – Bear+Bear+Chocolate Syrup

– Bear+Bear+Chocolate Syrup Chick – Chick+Chick+Chocolate Syrup

– Chick+Chick+Chocolate Syrup Cow – Milk Carton+Chick+Chocolate Syrup

– Milk Carton+Chick+Chocolate Syrup Lychee Soda – Combine three soda bottles

– Combine three soda bottles Gummy Bears – Three bear trinkets.

– Three bear trinkets. Heart Boba – Heart+Heart+Chocolate Syrup Bottle

– Heart+Heart+Chocolate Syrup Bottle Pineapple Boba – Pineapple+Pineapple+Chocolate Syrup

– Pineapple+Pineapple+Chocolate Syrup Moon – Saturn looking planet+Chocolate Syrup+Heart

– Saturn looking planet+Chocolate Syrup+Heart Mushroom – Mushroom+Heart+Chocolate Syrup

– Mushroom+Heart+Chocolate Syrup Dragon Boba – Cloud+Dinosaur+Boba

– Cloud+Dinosaur+Boba Unicorn Boba – Soda+Soda+Boba

– Soda+Soda+Boba Deer Boba – Flower+Boba+Mushroom

– Flower+Boba+Mushroom White Cat Boba – Soda+Soda+Boba

– Soda+Soda+Boba Sunflower Boba – Star+Flower+Boba

– Star+Flower+Boba Black and White Cat Boba – Cloud+Boba+Milk

– Cloud+Boba+Milk Brown Cat Boba – Soda+Milk+Boba

– Soda+Milk+Boba Panda Bear Boba – Bear+Bee+Boba

– Bear+Bee+Boba Puppy Boba – Bear+Chick+Boba

– Bear+Chick+Boba Diamond Boba – Planet+Dinosaur+Boba

– Planet+Dinosaur+Boba Polar Bear Boba – Bear+Boba+Soda

– Bear+Boba+Soda Dragon Fruit Boba – Dinosaur+Boba+Mushroom

– Dinosaur+Boba+Mushroom Rose Petals – 3 Flowers

– 3 Flowers Sakura Petals – Flower+Flower+Heart

– Flower+Flower+Heart Flower Syrup – Sugar Cube+Sugar Cube+Flower

– Sugar Cube+Sugar Cube+Flower Glitter Syrup – Star+Star+Cloud

– Star+Star+Cloud Rainbow Syrup – Heart+Star+Sugar Cube

– Heart+Star+Sugar Cube Dragon Cream – Dinosaur+Milk+Cloud

– Dinosaur+Milk+Cloud Rose Petal Syrup – Flower+Bee+Sugar Cube

– Flower+Bee+Sugar Cube Polar Bear Syrup – Bear+Soda+Sugar Cube

– Bear+Soda+Sugar Cube Rainbow Heart Boba – Heart+Star+Boba

If you love games that allow you to experiment with ingredients, like Boba Story, then you will love Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator. We also have a complete ingredient list for this game, so make sure you check that out and run the best shop in town.

Boba Story is available now for Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023