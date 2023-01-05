How to Make All Potions in Potion Craft: A Recipe Guide

There are tons of potions to create in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and it can be a lot of fun experimenting and discovering what ingredients work together. While this is true, sometimes this process can be frustrating if you want to create a specific potion and are unsure about the correct formula. We wanted to help individuals out with that issue and write out a potion guide for all players so they can create whichever potion they want whenever they want.

All Potions Recipes and Instructions

Below you will find all the available potions in Potion Craft, including the ingredients needed.

Potion Ingredients Wild Growth Potion 3 Terraria, 2 Firebell, 1 Windbloom. Acid Potion 4 Terraria, 6 Firebell. Charm Potion 6 Windbloom, 1 Firebell, 1 Sulphur Shelf. Swiftness Potion 4 Windbloom Bounce Potion 3 Thunder Thistle, 1 Witch Mushroom. Hallucinations Potion 1 Witch Mushroom, 1 Windbloom, 1 Waterbloom. Libido Potion 1 Red Mushroom, 1 Hairy Banana, 1 Windbloom, 1 Firebell, 1 Terraria. Levitation Potion 1 Firebell, 2 Windblooms, 1 Witch Mushroom, 1 Sulphur Shelf. Harvest Potion 1 Terraria, 1 Stinky Mushroom, 1 Waterbloom, 1 Tangleweed. Strength Potion 3 Terraria. Stone Skin Potion 3 Rerraria, 1 Firebell, 1 Stinky Mushroom, 1 Lifebloom, 1 Waterbloom Explosion Potion 1 Sulphur Shelf, 1 Windbloom, 1 Red Mushroom. Slowness Potion 5 Lifebloom, 1 Waterbloom, 1 Firebell. Sleep Potion 5 Waterbloom, 1 Terraria. Poison Potion 1 Terraria, 1 Red Mushroom. Rage Potion 4 Firebell, 2 Bloodthorn, 4 Windbloom, 1 Waterbloom. Mana Potion 2 Witch Mushroom. Lightning Potion 1 Windbloom, 1 Waterbloom, 1 Firebell. Healing Potion 1 Waterbloom, 1 Weirdshroom. Fire Potion 3 Firebell Light Potion 1 Windbloom, 2 Firebell. Frost Potion 1 Tangleweed, 1 Terreria. Dexterity Potion 4 Waterbloom, 1 Windbloom. Potion of Invisibility 2 Witch Mushrooms, 5 Windblooms, 2 Waterblooms. Potion of Magical Vision 3 Witch Mushroom, 1 Windbloom, 1 Waterbloom.

There you have it, all the potions, ingredients, and recipes for your Alchemy needs.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, via Game Pass, GOG, and Steam.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023