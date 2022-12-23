How To Rotate A Potion in Potion Craft

As you get familiar with your ingredients and equipment in Potion Craft, you’ll have to test your wits and knowledge to ensure every potion you make is up to scratch. While some of these potions are significantly easier to craft than others, you’ll need to know the ins and outs of alchemy to ensure the townsfolk’s safety and trust. As your level increases, you’ll become reliant on ingredients to manipulate the form of the potion, which includes the ability to rotate your potion before attempting to craft it. This becomes vital to know later down the line, but it can be confusing to get to grips with if you don’t know where to start. So, read on to find out how you can rotate your potions.

Can You Rotate Your Potions in Potion Craft?

Before you start, it’s essential to know that not every potion you concoct will need to be rotated, and your ingredients should be saved when you most need them. In addition, the feature is only unlocked as you progress through the story, so you won’t be able to access it immediately. To rotate your potion, you will need access to Moon Salt and Sun Salt, and both of these ingredients will turn the potion bottle on the map in a different direction. However, they act the same as other potion ingredients and will need to be added to the broth while brewing.

While Moon Salt rotates the potion bottle counter-clockwise, Sun Salt functions oppositely integral to knowing which way you ought to turn before you start concocting. Also, Sun Salt and Moon Salt require 1,000 grains for a full rotation, which is worth noting if you are running slim. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck, unable to rotate your potion, and have to return to the batch later.

Potion Craft is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022