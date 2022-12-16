Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator gives players the chance to make a wide array of potions, from Potions of Sleep to the superdestructive and always handy Potions of Explosion. But how can you make a Potion of Dexterity in the game? Now, in order to help you grow your shop as fast as possible, as well as unlock all of the potions available as part of the game, here’s how to make a Potion of Dexterity in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator.

How to Make a Potion of Dexterity in Potion Craft

Luckily for many who wish to get the potion as quickly as possible, you will only need 4 Waterblooms and a Windbloom in order to make a Potion of Dexterity in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator. With that said, once you get the necessary items, you will be able to make a Potion of Dexterity by grinding and then placing the four Waterblooms in the cauldron and then doing the same to the Windbloom, which will unlock the pathway to the Dexterity nodule.

Once all the ingredients are in the cauldron, you will be able to make the potion by mixing them up until the Potion cursor is touching the Dexterity nodule, and then using the bellows at the right time to make it.

To recap, here’s how to make a Potion of Dexterity in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator:

Get four Waterblooms and one Windbloom.

Grind all of the Waterblooms and throw them into the cauldron.

Grind the Windbloom and place it on the cauldron.

Mix the ingredients until you make contact with the Dexterity nodule.

Use the bellows to make the Potion of Dexterity.

Click on Finish potion to add the potion to your inventory and finish the process.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, via Game Pass, GOG, and Steam.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022