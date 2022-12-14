How to Make a Potion of Explosion in Potion Craft

Running a shop has never been as fun as it is now, with an Alchemy simulator on Game Pass. In Potion Craft, you can mix many different combinations of ingredients to create all sorts of potion types and then sell them to a customer base to help them with any problem they may have. One exciting creation is the explosive potion, which is an excellent addition to your Alchemy shop. To create a potion of explosion, you need to use the correct ingredients in the proper order to make the perfect batch. This guide will walk you through the steps to create an explosive potion and the ingredients required.

Ingredients Needed to Create a Potion of Explosion in Potion Craft

An explosive potion requires only two ingredients, but you need three of each. These include:

3 Windblooms

3 Firebells

These ingredients following the steps below will allow you to make the perfect explosive potion. Follow the steps below in order:

Step 1: Add one crushed Windbloom.

Step 2: Add one crushed Firebell.

Step 3: Add one Firebell directly into the mixture.

Step 4: Add one crushed Windbloom.

Step 5: Add one more crushed Firebell.

Step 6: Add one more Windbloom and adjust with water to reach tier 3.

You must grind and crush ingredients, as mentioned above, or you will have a different outcome. Adjusting with the water to a higher tier will grant you a more potent potion that will provide you with extra gold, which is the best part of the explosive potion.

Knowing how to create this potion will have your Alchemy shop performing even better than it was before. An excellent tip to become the best Alchemy shop in the market is to make sure that you are experimenting with all of your available ingredients; doing so may have you creating an option that you didn’t even know was possible! We plan on having more Potion Craft recipes on our site to help our readers, so stay tuned, and we will have them up for you shortly!

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022