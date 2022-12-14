Is Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Game Pass?

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator players have been diving into everything it has to offer them and happily brewing potions, yet some who are still to pick it up have been wondering if the game is on Game Pass. While many people will be busy working through various seasonal events such as those seen in Overwatch 2 where players will be working on getting all the new skins. Others will no doubt be looking for a certain more casual and unique game to spend their time with. This article will inform you if Potion Craft is on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Potion Craft Actually on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Potion Craft is indeed on Xbox Game Pass so this means that if you have the subscription you can start playing the game for free at this very moment. There is no extra cost and it means you can experience a unique game without the risk of paying money and then finding out you don’t like it too much.

It is likely that the game will stay on Game Pass for a long time so you shouldn’t have to worry about when you actually play the game. You will be able to work through your probably already massive backlog without any issues.

Potion Craft’s Worth on Game Pass: Should I Get It?

There is a lot to appreciate in our opinion about Potion Craft getting added to the Game Pass service. It definitely is a very unique title where you will be brewing potions in a range of different ways against a backdrop of an interesting art style. The style itself reminds us a lot of Pentiment which was praised for its various mechanics and art style.

Potion craft is worth your time even if you just are planning to check it out and think about if you enjoy it or not.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022