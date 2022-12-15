In Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, players are able to craft a wide array of potions by making use of an even wider array of ingredients, all of which can be sold for great amounts of gold depending on the customer. But how can you make a Potion of Sleep in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to make a Sleep Potion in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator.

How to Make a Sleep Potion in Potion Craft

You can make a Sleep Potion in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator by making use of 3x Waterblooms and 2x Lifeleafs all crushed and added to the cauldron in that order. Once you put all of the items in the cauldron, you will be able to unlock the pathway west of the schematics map, which will take you right to the Sleep Potion nodule, as you can see in the image below.

You will be able to make stronger potions by getting the cursor the closest as possible to the center of the Sleep Potion nodule. It’s also important to point out that, after finishing the procedure, you will be able to customize the potion’s flask by selecting your favorite among the available options.

To recap, here’s how to make Potion of Sleep in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator:

Get 3 units of Waterbloom and 2 units of Lifeleafs.

Crush and then place the ingredients in the cauldron in the above order.

Mix up the ingredients in order to unlock the path above and reach the Potion of Sleep nodule.

Stop atop the nodule and brew the potion.

Select Finish Potion in order to make a Sleep Potion and add it to your inventory.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022