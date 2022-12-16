Difference Between Reputation vs Popularity in Potion Craft

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator has a lot of mechanics for you to get acquainted with and some of these are Popularity and Reputation which many players have been trying to work out. While some players have been busy learning how to make explosion potions, others have simply been doing their best to keep their shop flowing nicely. This article will explain the differences between popularity and reputation in Potion Craft.

Popularity Versus Reputation Differences in Potion Craft

Having a high popularity in Potion Craft will allow you to get bonuses to how many ingredients are in store by other merchants. Likewise, you can also get discounts on the items thanks to your higher popularity. Along with that, your potion selling price will increase which is of great benefit to you.

If you are wondering what your popularity level currently is, you can find this out by looking at the number next to the star icon at the top right of the screen. This is your current popularity level, making sure to sell good potions to your customers will see you gain popularity levels in no time.

Reputation on the other hand is based on how well you follow objectives and sell the right things to people. For example, if someone asks for something which is poison and you think it might be bad if they had it, turning them down will actually get you more reputation. If you sold them the poison which they planned to use nefariously then you would lose reputation. Make sure to sell the strongest potions to your customers and you will increase your reputation even more. With a good reputation, you will be able to haggle more with customers, and also as is the case with popularity the base price of your potions will be higher. All in all, it will show how appreciated your shop is by the NPCs. Time to start playing through Potion Craft on Game Pass and leveling up these important stats.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022