How to Learn a New Talent in Potion Craft

Image: tinyBuild

Potion Craft is a mystifying alchemy simulator where you brew various concoctions to fight whatever ails your local town. It’s a surprisingly addictive sim, allowing you to discover the techniques you’ll need to create more sophisticated potions along the way. One of the trickier elements of Potion Craft, however, is getting used to the UI that incorporates a potion map and even some mild RPG elements, chiefly in the Talent system. Learning a new Talent in Potion Craft is not hard, but you’ll need to know where to look.

Where Do You Use Talent Points to Learn Talents in Potion Craft?

You must navigate to the top-right of the menu regardless of where you are, to a circular icon with a number in it: this is your level, and hovering over it will show your talent points. Click or press ‘A’ on this area to bring up your Talent menu, where you can spend the talent points to expand the visibility on your Alchemy Map, and upgrade your Trading, Alchemical Practice, or Haggling abilities. Any of these will make your experience in the game go more easily, but go up in Talent Point cost eventually, especially Haggling.

How Do You Get Talent Points in Potion Craft?

Image: tinyBuild

To get Talent Points, simply explore the Alchemy Map and collect the books randomly generated and scattered around it, or create potions. This will get you Experience Points which gets your player level up, and with each level comes 1 talent point. You can also gain EXP from completing goals in The Alchemist’s Path, gathering potion ingredients from your garden, trading, successfully haggling with customers and more.

Potion Craft is a fun, complex yet soothing experience, whether you’re chilling at home or looking at what’s fun and recent in the Game Pass catalog.

Potion Craft is available now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch port on the way.

- This article was updated on December 24th, 2022