All Recipes in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

As you’d expect in a game based around growing crops and raising livestock to make a living, there are many recipes available in the game to help curb your hunger. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has a great variety of food available to try out and cook with or sell. If you’re looking for something new to try, here are all the recipes in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This list is still in progress and will be updated as we discover new options.

Recipe Notes

There are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind with these recipes. Firstly, the only things you’ll be able to make at first are salads and soups until you improve your cooking skill by cooking more. Secondly, some of these recipes can only be made with seasonal ingredients, so make sure you’re in the time of year to retrieve these ingredients or have some saved. These can be consumed to help fill your hunger meter and stamina, or given to certain people in town as gifts.

All Recipes

Salads

Caprese Salad

Tomato

Cheese

Marinade

Fish

Vegetable

Aromatic Herb

Mashed Potatoes

Potato

Milk

Pickles

Carromel

Potamelo Salad

Quick Pickles

1 Turnip

Scarlet Salad

3 Vegetables

Tomacaro Salad

Tomato

Carrot

Tomamelo Salad

Tomato

Melon

???

Egg

2 Vegetables

Turnberry Salad

Turnberry

2 Vegetables

???

2 Fruits

Tomato

Soup Recipes

Borscht

Tomato

Vegetable

Milk

Egg Soup

Egg

Herbal Soup

Aromatic Herb

Milky Soup

Milk

Stew

2 Potato, carrot, or pocaro

Milk

Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet Potato

Tomatoma Soup

Tomato

Carrot

???

2 Vegetables

Fish

Hors d’oeuvres

Dessert Recipes

???

3 Fruits

Entrees

More Coming

We are actively working on collecting and updating this article with more recipes as we come across them. Keep checking back for more!

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023