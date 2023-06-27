All Recipes in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Don't let your food go to waste!

June 27th, 2023 by Alex Huebner
As you’d expect in a game based around growing crops and raising livestock to make a living, there are many recipes available in the game to help curb your hunger. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has a great variety of food available to try out and cook with or sell. If you’re looking for something new to try, here are all the recipes in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This list is still in progress and will be updated as we discover new options.

Recipe Notes

There are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind with these recipes. Firstly, the only things you’ll be able to make at first are salads and soups until you improve your cooking skill by cooking more. Secondly, some of these recipes can only be made with seasonal ingredients, so make sure you’re in the time of year to retrieve these ingredients or have some saved. These can be consumed to help fill your hunger meter and stamina, or given to certain people in town as gifts.

All Recipes

Salads

Caprese Salad

  • Tomato
  • Cheese

Marinade

  • Fish
  • Vegetable
  • Aromatic Herb

Mashed Potatoes

  • Potato
  • Milk

Pickles

  • Carromel

Potamelo Salad

Quick Pickles

  • 1 Turnip

Scarlet Salad

  • 3 Vegetables

Tomacaro Salad

  • Tomato
  • Carrot

Tomamelo Salad

  • Tomato
  • Melon

???

  • Egg
  • 2 Vegetables

Turnberry Salad

  • Turnberry
  • 2 Vegetables

???

  • 2 Fruits
  • Tomato

Soup Recipes

Borscht

  • Tomato
  • Vegetable
  • Milk

Egg Soup

  • Egg

Herbal Soup

  • Aromatic Herb

Milky Soup

  • Milk

Stew

  • 2 Potato, carrot, or pocaro
  • Milk

Sweet Potato Soup

  • Sweet Potato

Tomatoma Soup

  • Tomato
  • Carrot

???

  • 2 Vegetables
  • Fish

Hors d’oeuvres

Dessert Recipes

???

  • 3 Fruits

Entrees

More Coming

We are actively working on collecting and updating this article with more recipes as we come across them. Keep checking back for more!

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023

