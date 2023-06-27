All Recipes in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

As you’d expect in a game based around growing crops and raising livestock to make a living, there are many recipes available in the game to help curb your hunger. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has a great variety of food available to try out and cook with or sell. If you’re looking for something new to try, here are all the recipes in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This list is still in progress and will be updated as we discover new options.
Recipe Notes
There are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind with these recipes. Firstly, the only things you’ll be able to make at first are salads and soups until you improve your cooking skill by cooking more. Secondly, some of these recipes can only be made with seasonal ingredients, so make sure you’re in the time of year to retrieve these ingredients or have some saved. These can be consumed to help fill your hunger meter and stamina, or given to certain people in town as gifts.
All Recipes
Salads
Caprese Salad
- Tomato
- Cheese
Marinade
- Fish
- Vegetable
- Aromatic Herb
Mashed Potatoes
- Potato
- Milk
Pickles
- Carromel
Potamelo Salad
Quick Pickles
- 1 Turnip
Scarlet Salad
- 3 Vegetables
Tomacaro Salad
- Tomato
- Carrot
Tomamelo Salad
- Tomato
- Melon
???
- Egg
- 2 Vegetables
Turnberry Salad
- Turnberry
- 2 Vegetables
???
- 2 Fruits
- Tomato
Soup Recipes
Borscht
- Tomato
- Vegetable
- Milk
Egg Soup
- Egg
Herbal Soup
- Aromatic Herb
Milky Soup
- Milk
Stew
- 2 Potato, carrot, or pocaro
- Milk
Sweet Potato Soup
- Sweet Potato
Tomatoma Soup
- Tomato
- Carrot
???
- 2 Vegetables
- Fish
Hors d’oeuvres
Dessert Recipes
???
- 3 Fruits
Entrees
More Coming
We are actively working on collecting and updating this article with more recipes as we come across them. Keep checking back for more!
- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023