All Hybrid Crops Listed in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Hybrid Crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a mix of two crops players can merge to create a unique crop that sells for more than its base version. Due to the amount of money players can get from creating hybrids, knowing all possible combinations is essential. Read further to learn all crop hybrids in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Every Crop Hybrid in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
With eight crops that can be used to create hybrids, we have separated all eight into their table below. Here are all hybrids for each crop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Table of Contents
- All Carrot Hybrids
- All Melon Hybrids
- All Potato Hybrids
- All Strawberry Hybrids
- All Sweet Potato Hybrids
- All Tomato Hybrids
- All Turnip Hybrids
- All Watermelon Hybrids
- How to Create Hybrids
- How to Sell Items
All Carrot Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Seasons
|Carrot
|Blue Trick Flower
|Sweetblue
|Autumn
|Carrot
|Sweet Potato
|Swarrot
|Summer, Autumn
|Carrot
|Potato
|Pocaro
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Carrot
|Turnip
|Caroturn
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Carrot
|Melon
|Camelo
|Summer, Autumn
|Carrot
|Strawberry
|Carberry
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Carrot
|Watermelon
|Carromel
|Spring, Summer
|Carrot
|Tomato
|Tocarro
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
All Melon Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Seasons
|Melon
|Turnip
|Turnmelon
|Summer, Autumn
|Melon
|Potato
|Potamelo
|Summer, Autumn
|Melon
|Carrot
|Camelo
|Summer, Autumn
|Melon
|Sweet Potato
|Sweetmel
|Summer, Autumn
|Melon
|Tomato
|Melotoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Melon
|Watermelon
|Melomelo
|Spring, Summer
|Melon
|Strawberry
|Berrymelo
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Melon
|Blue Trick Flower
|Meloblue
|Summer, Autumn
All Potato Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Season
|Potato
|Carrot
|Pocaro
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Potato
|Sweet Potato
|Pototo
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Potato
|Tomato
|Pomato
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Potato
|Watermelon
|Watato
|Spring, Summer
|Potato
|Strawberry
|Poberryto
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Potato
|Melon
|Potamelo
|Summer, Autumn
|Potato
|Turnip
|Poturnip
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Potato
|Blue Trick Flower
|Bluetato
|Spring, Winter
All Strawberry Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Seasons
|Strawberry
|Melon
|Berrymelo
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Strawberry
|Turnip
|Turnberry
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Strawberry
|Potato
|Poberryto
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Strawberry
|Carrot
|Carberry
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Strawberry
|Sweet Potato
|Strawsweet
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Strawberry
|Tomato
|Berrytoma
|Autumn, Spring, Summer
|Strawberry
|Watermelon
|Strawmelo
|Autumn, Spring, Summer
|Strawberry
|Blue Trick Flower
|Strawbluey
|Spring, Autumn, winter
All Sweet Potato Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Seasons
|Sweet Potato
|Carrot
|Swarrot
|Summer, Autumn
|Sweet Potato
|Tomato
|Sweetoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Sweet Potato
|Watermelon
|Melosweet
|Spring, Summer
|Sweet Potato
|Strawberry
|Strawstreet
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Sweet Potato
|Blue Trick Flower
|Carroblue
|Autumn, Winter
|Sweet Potato
|Potato
|Pototo
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Sweet Potato
|Turnip
|Sweeturn
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Sweet Potato
|Melon
|Sweetmel
|Summer, Autumn
All Tomato Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Season
|Tomato
|Turnip
|Tunmato
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Watermelon
|Greetoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Strawberry
|Berrytoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Melon
|Melotoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Potato
|Pomato
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Carrot
|Tocarro
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Sweet Potato
|Sweetoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Tomato
|Blue Trick Flower
|Bluemato
|Spring, Summer Autumn
All Turnip Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Seaon
|Turnip
|Potato
|Poturnip
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Turnip
|Carrot
|Caroturn
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Turnip
|Sweet Potato
|Sweeturn
|Winter, Spring, Summer
|Turnip
|Tomato
|Turnmato
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Turnip
|Watermelon
|Waturnip
|Spring, Summer
|Turnip
|Strawberry
|Turnberry
|Autumn, Winter, Spring
|Turnip
|Melon
|Turnmelon
|Summer, Autumn
|Turnip
|Blue Trick Flower
|Turnblue
|Summer, Autumn, Winter
All Watermelon Hybrids
|First Crop
|Second Crop
|Hybrid
|Seasons
|Watermelon
|Blue Trick Flower
|Waterblue
|Spring, Summer
|Watermelon
|Tomato
|Greetoma
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
|Watermelon
|Sweet Potato
|Melosweet
|Spring, Summer
|Watermelon
|Carrot
|Carromel
|Spring, Summer
|Watermelon
|Potato
|Watato
|Spring, Summer
|Watermelon
|Turnip
|Waturnip
|Spring, Summer
|Watermelon
|Melon
|Melomelo
|Spring, Summer
|Watermelon
|Strawberry
|Strawmelo
|Spring, Summer, Autumn
How to Start Creating Hybrid Crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
To start creating hybrids in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you must talk to Vinnie in Takakura’s House. At the beginning of year 2, Takakura will invite you into his home, where you will get the chance to meet Vinnie, a plant-like NPC.
Keep conversing with Vinnie, who will eventually ask you if you want to mix seeds. Inform Vinnie that you would like to mix seeds, and the mechanic of creating hybrids will become available!
When the mixing mechanic becomes available, you will have the opportunity to select two crops that you want to mix. While only sometimes successful, if it is, you will receive a seed bag for the hybrid crop.
How to Sell Items in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Selling items and crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is straightforward, as Takakura does most of the work for you. To successfully sell, place your items in the orange shipping bin located in the Forgotten Valley.
After placing the items in the bin, Takakura will take your items to the city and sell them for you the following day. When Takakura returns from the city after selling your items, your profits will be in the deposit box next to your front door.
Another way to sell your items is by selling them to Van, an NPC that appears every eighth and final day of the season. While a pain he only shows up on some days, the good news is that he will buy mostly anything from you that you have in your inventory for market price.
Lastly, you can set up a shop to sell your crops. Head to the Plaza and stand on the circular stone design to open a shop. The option “Open Shop” will appear; select it to get started. I recommend setting up the shop between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, as this time slot will have the most customers visiting your store to purchase goods.
- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023