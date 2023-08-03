All Hybrid Crops Listed in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Image: Marvelous

Hybrid Crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a mix of two crops players can merge to create a unique crop that sells for more than its base version. Due to the amount of money players can get from creating hybrids, knowing all possible combinations is essential. Read further to learn all crop hybrids in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Every Crop Hybrid in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

With eight crops that can be used to create hybrids, we have separated all eight into their table below. Here are all hybrids for each crop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Table of Contents

All Carrot Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Seasons Carrot Blue Trick Flower Sweetblue Autumn Carrot Sweet Potato Swarrot Summer, Autumn Carrot Potato Pocaro Winter, Spring, Summer Carrot Turnip Caroturn Winter, Spring, Summer Carrot Melon Camelo Summer, Autumn Carrot Strawberry Carberry Autumn, Winter, Spring Carrot Watermelon Carromel Spring, Summer Carrot Tomato Tocarro Spring, Summer, Autumn

All Melon Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Seasons Melon Turnip Turnmelon Summer, Autumn Melon Potato Potamelo Summer, Autumn Melon Carrot Camelo Summer, Autumn Melon Sweet Potato Sweetmel Summer, Autumn Melon Tomato Melotoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Melon Watermelon Melomelo Spring, Summer Melon Strawberry Berrymelo Autumn, Winter, Spring Melon Blue Trick Flower Meloblue Summer, Autumn

All Potato Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Season Potato Carrot Pocaro Winter, Spring, Summer Potato Sweet Potato Pototo Winter, Spring, Summer Potato Tomato Pomato Spring, Summer, Autumn Potato Watermelon Watato Spring, Summer Potato Strawberry Poberryto Autumn, Winter, Spring Potato Melon Potamelo Summer, Autumn Potato Turnip Poturnip Winter, Spring, Summer Potato Blue Trick Flower Bluetato Spring, Winter

All Strawberry Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Seasons Strawberry Melon Berrymelo Autumn, Winter, Spring Strawberry Turnip Turnberry Autumn, Winter, Spring Strawberry Potato Poberryto Autumn, Winter, Spring Strawberry Carrot Carberry Autumn, Winter, Spring Strawberry Sweet Potato Strawsweet Autumn, Winter, Spring Strawberry Tomato Berrytoma Autumn, Spring, Summer Strawberry Watermelon Strawmelo Autumn, Spring, Summer Strawberry Blue Trick Flower Strawbluey Spring, Autumn, winter

All Sweet Potato Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Seasons Sweet Potato Carrot Swarrot Summer, Autumn Sweet Potato Tomato Sweetoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Sweet Potato Watermelon Melosweet Spring, Summer Sweet Potato Strawberry Strawstreet Autumn, Winter, Spring Sweet Potato Blue Trick Flower Carroblue Autumn, Winter Sweet Potato Potato Pototo Winter, Spring, Summer Sweet Potato Turnip Sweeturn Winter, Spring, Summer Sweet Potato Melon Sweetmel Summer, Autumn

All Tomato Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Season Tomato Turnip Tunmato Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Watermelon Greetoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Strawberry Berrytoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Melon Melotoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Potato Pomato Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Carrot Tocarro Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Sweet Potato Sweetoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Tomato Blue Trick Flower Bluemato Spring, Summer Autumn

All Turnip Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Seaon Turnip Potato Poturnip Winter, Spring, Summer Turnip Carrot Caroturn Winter, Spring, Summer Turnip Sweet Potato Sweeturn Winter, Spring, Summer Turnip Tomato Turnmato Spring, Summer, Autumn Turnip Watermelon Waturnip Spring, Summer Turnip Strawberry Turnberry Autumn, Winter, Spring Turnip Melon Turnmelon Summer, Autumn Turnip Blue Trick Flower Turnblue Summer, Autumn, Winter

All Watermelon Hybrids

First Crop Second Crop Hybrid Seasons Watermelon Blue Trick Flower Waterblue Spring, Summer Watermelon Tomato Greetoma Spring, Summer, Autumn Watermelon Sweet Potato Melosweet Spring, Summer Watermelon Carrot Carromel Spring, Summer Watermelon Potato Watato Spring, Summer Watermelon Turnip Waturnip Spring, Summer Watermelon Melon Melomelo Spring, Summer Watermelon Strawberry Strawmelo Spring, Summer, Autumn

How to Start Creating Hybrid Crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To start creating hybrids in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you must talk to Vinnie in Takakura’s House. At the beginning of year 2, Takakura will invite you into his home, where you will get the chance to meet Vinnie, a plant-like NPC.

Keep conversing with Vinnie, who will eventually ask you if you want to mix seeds. Inform Vinnie that you would like to mix seeds, and the mechanic of creating hybrids will become available!

When the mixing mechanic becomes available, you will have the opportunity to select two crops that you want to mix. While only sometimes successful, if it is, you will receive a seed bag for the hybrid crop.

How to Sell Items in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Selling items and crops in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is straightforward, as Takakura does most of the work for you. To successfully sell, place your items in the orange shipping bin located in the Forgotten Valley.

After placing the items in the bin, Takakura will take your items to the city and sell them for you the following day. When Takakura returns from the city after selling your items, your profits will be in the deposit box next to your front door.

Another way to sell your items is by selling them to Van, an NPC that appears every eighth and final day of the season. While a pain he only shows up on some days, the good news is that he will buy mostly anything from you that you have in your inventory for market price.

Lastly, you can set up a shop to sell your crops. Head to the Plaza and stand on the circular stone design to open a shop. The option “Open Shop” will appear; select it to get started. I recommend setting up the shop between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, as this time slot will have the most customers visiting your store to purchase goods.

