All Reins of the Quantum Courser Mounts in World of Warcraft

July 6th, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
Reins of the Quantum Courser is possibly the most unique piece of loot players can get their hands on in World of Warcraft. Thanks to the timey-wimey shenanigans of the Infinite Dragonflight, this item will permanently transform into a rare mount from World of Warcraft’s past when used.

In this guide, we detail how to get Reins of the Quantum Courser in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and provide a comprehensive list of the mounts it can turn into. We’ve gathered this data based on official information, data mining, and confirmation from members of the community lucky enough to loot one.

What Mounts Can Reins of the Quantum Courser Turn into in World of Warcraft?

  • Cartel-Masters-Gearglider
  • Green-Proto-Drake
  • Marrowfang
  • Mechagon-Peacekeeper
  • Underrot-Crawg
  • Tomb-Stalker
  • Sharkbait
  • Midnight
  • Infinite-Timereaver
  • Swift-Zulian-Tiger
  • Vitreous-Stone-Drake
  • Armored-Raptor
  • Drake-of-the-North-Wind
  • Blue-Proto-Drake
  • Swift-White-Hawkstrider
  • Raven-Lord
  • Rivendares-Deathcharger
You can view screenshots of all known mounts Reins of the Quantum Courser can transform into above, modeled beautifully by my Death Knight. We’ve also provided a list of each mount and their original source below if you need a quick history lesson on the World of Warcraft.

MountOriginal Source
Rivendare’s DeathchargerStratholme
Raven LordSethekk Halls (Heroic)
Swift White HakwstriderMagisters’ Terrace
Blue Proto-DrakeUtgarde Pinnacle
Drake of the North WindThe Vortex Pinnacle
Vitreous Stone DrakeThe Stonecore
Armored Razzashi RaptorZul’gurub
Swift Zulian PantherZul’gurub
Infinite TimereaverTimewalking dungeons
MidnightReturn to Karazhan
SharkbaitFreehold
Tomb StalkerKing’s Rest (Mythic)
Underrot CrawgThe Underrot
Mechagon PeacekeeperMechagon (Mythic)
MarrowfangThe Necrotic Wake
Cartel Master’s GeargliderTazavesh, the Veiled Market
Green Proto-DrakeMysterious Egg item

While there’s a severe lack of iconic rare mounts from raids, like Invincible or Ashes of Al’ar, there are still plenty of exciting choices from World of Warcraft’s nearly two-decade lifespan.

As Fractures in Time has yet to make its way to live servers, several mounts are likely left to discover in the Reins’ loot pool. We’ll update this article as more information is data mined and uncovered by players.

How to Get Reins of the Quantum Courser in World of Warcraft

Reins of the Quantum Courser drops from Chrono-Lord Deios, the final boss of the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon. The drop rate is currently unknown, though it appears to be incredibly low based on the limited number of confirmed drops on the PTR.

If you’re fortunate enough to find the Reins in your bag after slaying your way through the timelines, right-clicking it will transform it into a random mount from the list featured earlier in the article. Whether or not this takes into account the mounts you already own or not remains to be seen. As someone that doesn’t have a single mount on the list after twelve years of playing, I’ll take whatever I can get.

Dawn of the Infinite will become available to challenge when Fractures in Time launches on July 11 in North America and July 12 in Europe. In the meantime, check out our guide on becoming exalted with the Winterpelt Furbolg. Maybe learning a new language will help in your adventure through the timeways?

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023

