All Rite of Passage Offerings and Their Effects in Roots of Pacha

The Rite of Passage is the first big event in Roots of Pacha where you will choose an offering to give in exchange for a spirit to protect you. This will show you what each of the four Rite of Passage offerings do so you can make the best decision for your play style.

Rite of Passage Offerings

On the second day of Spring, the day begins with the Rite of Passage. You and three others are at the front of a crowd and are asked to select an offering. When your turn comes up, you have a choice from four Rite of Passage offerings:

Seeds that grow quickly into food we can harvest

A fish that I was lucky enough to catch

A flower that blooms like friendship

A dish that gives us stamina for our day

No matter what you choose, the same spirit will protect you, the Tree of Pacha. However, there are different effects that last for the first spring.

Seeds – Plants grow faster

Fish – More luck catching fish

Flower – Friendship grows faster

A Dish – Increased stamina

Since these effects only last through the first season, I found it doesn’t matter too much which one you choose. I went with stamina so I could get more done in a day without having to sleep or eat to recharge. If you want to try and grow your Contribution more quickly, the fish would be the best offering with low effort. The seeds will be a great choice for those looking to get into cooking and refining, which could also be a great help for Contribution but takes a bit more time and work. For those who love romance and want to get into making a family, the flower will push you there.

After you give one of the Rite of Passage offerings, the Clan hosts a feast. All of your fellow villagers will be here, making it a good opportunity to meet everyone.