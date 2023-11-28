Roots of Pacha Seeds Guide: How to Grow Every Seed

Plant for Contributions.

In Roots of Pacha, players are part of a prehistoric village which means you’ll have to get creative about getting seeds to grow your crops. Here we will walk you through how to grow all seeds in Roots of Pacha.

How to Grow Seeds

Since your tribe has just moved to a new location, you’re all starting fresh. Before you worry about seeds, you’ll need to clear out an area to put your garden bed in. Once you have used your hand axe to clear grass, rocks, and sticks, you can use it to till the dirt, outlining where you want your garden to be.

Next, find plants in the wild and harvest their seeds. To do this, just walk around to find a plant, approach it, and select Harvest to get the seeds. Take them to your tilled land and select Plant and you’ll see your seeds on the ground. They will look different depending on the type of seed. You will want to make sure not to plant toward the end of a season as the plants will be gone when their season is over. Later in the game you’ll have a Plant Nursery Idea from Igrork, after which you’ll be able to buy seeds you’ve gathered previously for 20 Contribution instead of having to find them in the wild.

The only thing left to do is water your plants. Move your cursor to the tool selection and choose the Waterskin, aim the yellow box around the seeds you want to water, and select Water. If you run out, you can go to the river and select Refill to put more inside and return to your crops. If it is raining you do not need to water your crops. Otherwise, remember to water them every day.

All Seeds in Roots of Pacha

Spring

SeedLocationGrow Time
BeansForest4 Days
CarrotForest and Village4 Days
GarlicSavanna4 Days
PotatoForest6 Days
QuinoaForest9 Days
Sea KaleBeach6 Days
SesameSavanna8 Days
TomatoVillage10 Days
WheatVillage5 Days

Summer

SeedLocationGrow Time
AmaranthSavanna11 Days
Butternut SquashForest13 Days
ChileSavanna14 Days
EggplantThe Land7 Days
GarbanzoSavanna8 Days
MilletJungle6 Days
PineappleJungle18 Days
Sea KaleBeach6 Days
SesameSavanna8 Days
StrawberryForest6 Days
SunflowerSavanna7 Days
Sweet PotatoForest10 Days
TomatoVillage10 Days

Fall

SeedLocationGrow Time
BuckwheatSavanna6 Days
Butternut SquashForest13 Days
CabbageForest7 Days
CassavaJungle6 Days
ChileSavanna14 Days
CornSavanna9 Days
FennelForest7 Days
GarbanzoSavanna8 Days
OnionForest7 Days
Prickly PearBeach9 Days
PumpkinVillage15 Days
SunflowerSavanna7 Days
Sweet PotatoForest10 Days

Winter

SeedLocationGrow Time
BeetsSavanna6 Days
BroccoliForest9 Days
KohlrabiForest5 Days
LettuceVillage4 Days
OatsSavanna6 Days
Winter PeasSavanna12 Days

Tree Seeds

TreeLocationResourceSeason
Alma TreeIgrorkAlmaSummer and Fall
Almond TreeSavannaAlmondSpring and Summer
Avocado TreeIgrorkAvocadoSpring and Fall
Citron TreeIgrorkCitronSpring and Fall
Coconut TreeBeachCoconut and WoodSummer and Fall
Date PalmBeachDate and WoodSummer and Fall
Mango TreeJungleMangoSpring and Summer
Olive TreeSavannaOliveSpring and Summer
Pine TreeForestPine Cone and WoodSpring and Summer
Pomegranate TreeForestPomegranateSpring and Summer
Birch TreeThe LandWoodAll
Hardwood TreeThe LandHardwoodAll

