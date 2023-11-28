Roots of Pacha Seeds Guide: How to Grow Every Seed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Roots of Pacha, players are part of a prehistoric village which means you’ll have to get creative about getting seeds to grow your crops. Here we will walk you through how to grow all seeds in Roots of Pacha.

How to Grow Seeds

Since your tribe has just moved to a new location, you’re all starting fresh. Before you worry about seeds, you’ll need to clear out an area to put your garden bed in. Once you have used your hand axe to clear grass, rocks, and sticks, you can use it to till the dirt, outlining where you want your garden to be.

Next, find plants in the wild and harvest their seeds. To do this, just walk around to find a plant, approach it, and select Harvest to get the seeds. Take them to your tilled land and select Plant and you’ll see your seeds on the ground. They will look different depending on the type of seed. You will want to make sure not to plant toward the end of a season as the plants will be gone when their season is over. Later in the game you’ll have a Plant Nursery Idea from Igrork, after which you’ll be able to buy seeds you’ve gathered previously for 20 Contribution instead of having to find them in the wild.

The only thing left to do is water your plants. Move your cursor to the tool selection and choose the Waterskin, aim the yellow box around the seeds you want to water, and select Water. If you run out, you can go to the river and select Refill to put more inside and return to your crops. If it is raining you do not need to water your crops. Otherwise, remember to water them every day.

All Seeds in Roots of Pacha

Spring

Seed Location Grow Time Beans Forest 4 Days Carrot Forest and Village 4 Days Garlic Savanna 4 Days Potato Forest 6 Days Quinoa Forest 9 Days Sea Kale Beach 6 Days Sesame Savanna 8 Days Tomato Village 10 Days Wheat Village 5 Days

Summer

Seed Location Grow Time Amaranth Savanna 11 Days Butternut Squash Forest 13 Days Chile Savanna 14 Days Eggplant The Land 7 Days Garbanzo Savanna 8 Days Millet Jungle 6 Days Pineapple Jungle 18 Days Sea Kale Beach 6 Days Sesame Savanna 8 Days Strawberry Forest 6 Days Sunflower Savanna 7 Days Sweet Potato Forest 10 Days Tomato Village 10 Days

Fall

Seed Location Grow Time Buckwheat Savanna 6 Days Butternut Squash Forest 13 Days Cabbage Forest 7 Days Cassava Jungle 6 Days Chile Savanna 14 Days Corn Savanna 9 Days Fennel Forest 7 Days Garbanzo Savanna 8 Days Onion Forest 7 Days Prickly Pear Beach 9 Days Pumpkin Village 15 Days Sunflower Savanna 7 Days Sweet Potato Forest 10 Days

Winter

Seed Location Grow Time Beets Savanna 6 Days Broccoli Forest 9 Days Kohlrabi Forest 5 Days Lettuce Village 4 Days Oats Savanna 6 Days Winter Peas Savanna 12 Days

Tree Seeds

Tree Location Resource Season Alma Tree Igrork Alma Summer and Fall Almond Tree Savanna Almond Spring and Summer Avocado Tree Igrork Avocado Spring and Fall Citron Tree Igrork Citron Spring and Fall Coconut Tree Beach Coconut and Wood Summer and Fall Date Palm Beach Date and Wood Summer and Fall Mango Tree Jungle Mango Spring and Summer Olive Tree Savanna Olive Spring and Summer Pine Tree Forest Pine Cone and Wood Spring and Summer Pomegranate Tree Forest Pomegranate Spring and Summer Birch Tree The Land Wood All Hardwood Tree The Land Hardwood All