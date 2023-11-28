Roots of Pacha Seeds Guide: How to Grow Every Seed

In Roots of Pacha, players are part of a prehistoric village which means you’ll have to get creative about getting seeds to grow your crops. Here we will walk you through how to grow all seeds in Roots of Pacha.
How to Grow Seeds
Since your tribe has just moved to a new location, you’re all starting fresh. Before you worry about seeds, you’ll need to clear out an area to put your garden bed in. Once you have used your hand axe to clear grass, rocks, and sticks, you can use it to till the dirt, outlining where you want your garden to be.
Next, find plants in the wild and harvest their seeds. To do this, just walk around to find a plant, approach it, and select Harvest to get the seeds. Take them to your tilled land and select Plant and you’ll see your seeds on the ground. They will look different depending on the type of seed. You will want to make sure not to plant toward the end of a season as the plants will be gone when their season is over. Later in the game you’ll have a Plant Nursery Idea from Igrork, after which you’ll be able to buy seeds you’ve gathered previously for 20 Contribution instead of having to find them in the wild.
The only thing left to do is water your plants. Move your cursor to the tool selection and choose the Waterskin, aim the yellow box around the seeds you want to water, and select Water. If you run out, you can go to the river and select Refill to put more inside and return to your crops. If it is raining you do not need to water your crops. Otherwise, remember to water them every day.
All Seeds in Roots of Pacha
Spring
|Seed
|Location
|Grow Time
|Beans
|Forest
|4 Days
|Carrot
|Forest and Village
|4 Days
|Garlic
|Savanna
|4 Days
|Potato
|Forest
|6 Days
|Quinoa
|Forest
|9 Days
|Sea Kale
|Beach
|6 Days
|Sesame
|Savanna
|8 Days
|Tomato
|Village
|10 Days
|Wheat
|Village
|5 Days
Summer
|Seed
|Location
|Grow Time
|Amaranth
|Savanna
|11 Days
|Butternut Squash
|Forest
|13 Days
|Chile
|Savanna
|14 Days
|Eggplant
|The Land
|7 Days
|Garbanzo
|Savanna
|8 Days
|Millet
|Jungle
|6 Days
|Pineapple
|Jungle
|18 Days
|Sea Kale
|Beach
|6 Days
|Sesame
|Savanna
|8 Days
|Strawberry
|Forest
|6 Days
|Sunflower
|Savanna
|7 Days
|Sweet Potato
|Forest
|10 Days
|Tomato
|Village
|10 Days
Fall
|Seed
|Location
|Grow Time
|Buckwheat
|Savanna
|6 Days
|Butternut Squash
|Forest
|13 Days
|Cabbage
|Forest
|7 Days
|Cassava
|Jungle
|6 Days
|Chile
|Savanna
|14 Days
|Corn
|Savanna
|9 Days
|Fennel
|Forest
|7 Days
|Garbanzo
|Savanna
|8 Days
|Onion
|Forest
|7 Days
|Prickly Pear
|Beach
|9 Days
|Pumpkin
|Village
|15 Days
|Sunflower
|Savanna
|7 Days
|Sweet Potato
|Forest
|10 Days
Winter
|Seed
|Location
|Grow Time
|Beets
|Savanna
|6 Days
|Broccoli
|Forest
|9 Days
|Kohlrabi
|Forest
|5 Days
|Lettuce
|Village
|4 Days
|Oats
|Savanna
|6 Days
|Winter Peas
|Savanna
|12 Days
Tree Seeds
|Tree
|Location
|Resource
|Season
|Alma Tree
|Igrork
|Alma
|Summer and Fall
|Almond Tree
|Savanna
|Almond
|Spring and Summer
|Avocado Tree
|Igrork
|Avocado
|Spring and Fall
|Citron Tree
|Igrork
|Citron
|Spring and Fall
|Coconut Tree
|Beach
|Coconut and Wood
|Summer and Fall
|Date Palm
|Beach
|Date and Wood
|Summer and Fall
|Mango Tree
|Jungle
|Mango
|Spring and Summer
|Olive Tree
|Savanna
|Olive
|Spring and Summer
|Pine Tree
|Forest
|Pine Cone and Wood
|Spring and Summer
|Pomegranate Tree
|Forest
|Pomegranate
|Spring and Summer
|Birch Tree
|The Land
|Wood
|All
|Hardwood Tree
|The Land
|Hardwood
|All