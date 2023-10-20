All Roblox Royale High Halloween Halo Answers (2023)

Image: cheepiroyale

The Royale High Halloween event offers players a chance to win the Dark Fairy Halo. Although desired by many, obtaining this item requires both knowledge of the correct answers for the fountain stories and a lot of luck.

While I can’t influence your luck, I sure can provide you with the right answers so you at least have a shot. Hopefully, with the help of this guide, you will end up with that Dark Fairy Halo that you want so much.

All the Right Answers to Get The Dark Fairy Halo in Royale High

To trigger the stories and have a chance at winning the Dark Fairy Halo in Royale High, you need to follow these steps:

Go to Divinia Park: This is where the fountain is located. The fountain is the main feature of this event. Interact with the Fountain: Click on the fountain to start a story. The stories are randomized, so you won’t know which one you’ll get. Choose an Option: Each story presents you with a set of options. Wait for the Outcome: The outcome will be revealed after choosing an option.

The Royale High Halloween event, known as Royalloween Eveningfall, is a popular event in the Roblox game Royale High. During this event, players can win the rare Dark Fairy Halo. In order to participate, players must go to Divinia Park and interact with the fountain. This will trigger triggers a randomized story with a set of options for the player to choose from.

RELATED: Roblox Royale High Halo Tier List

After making a choice, the outcome is revealed. This could result in winning or losing diamonds(+Diamonds or -Diamonds), earning experience points (+XP), or even winning the Dark Fairy Halo. However, it’s important to note that this is all based on chance. There’s no guarantee that you will get the Halo or anything else that you want, really.

Image: cheepiroyale

There are 15 stories in total for this event, each with its own set of options and outcomes. Players can attempt to win a halo every two hours, which is the cooldown period for the fountain. If the main thing that you care about is how to increase your chances of getting the new Halo, here are all the options.

Choosing a candle: Option C

Option C Choose a candy apple from the stall: Option D

Option D Choice of Four Paths: Option B

Option B Classmate’s invitation to collect apples: Option A

Option A Crow’s Letters: Options A & B

Options A & B Dark Fairy: Option C

Option C Follow a colorful wisp: Options B & C

Options B & C Free Booth Drinks: Option D

Option D Horrendous Howls: Option C

Option C Squirrel and a Fairy: Option D

Option D What colorful dancing leaf to follow: Option A

Option A What to do first at Eveningfall Festival: Option A

For a more in depth guide showing all that you get for each of the options, check the table blow:

Story Option A Option B Option C Option D Choose a candle

(kndry21) +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds -Diamonds

+Diamonds +HALO

+XP

+Diamond

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing Choice of Four Paths

(kitmonie) +XP +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds +Diamonds -Diamonds

+Diamonds Choose what to buy from the suspicious vendor

(TheHollyDayz) +XP

+Nothing +XP

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds Classmate’s invitation to collect apples

(KtoTheBert) +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

-Diamonds +XP

+Nothing +XP

+Diamonds Crow’s Letter

(astrofiies) +HALO

+XP

+Diamonds

-Diamonds +HALO

+XP

+ Diamonds

– Diamonds +Diamonds +Diamonds Follow a colorful wisp

(Luvvka1) +XP

+Nothing +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds +Diamonds Free Booth Drinks

(ocloudy_nightso) +XP

Diamonds +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds +XP

+Diamonds

+Nothing +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds Help Poppy choose a scent

(ayu_kei) +XP

+Diamonds

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Diamonds +XP -Diamonds

+Nothing Horrendus Howl

(alreadyhers/ni_ftyx) -Diamonds

+Diamonds +Nothing +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Diamonds Make a decision about the curse of the Rainy Day Classroom

(Omgitz_Cady) -Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

-Diamonds

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Diamonds Raven’s Candy Apple

(SweetSlvshiie) +XP

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Nothing -Diamonds

+Diamonds +HALO

+XP

+Diamonds Squirrel and a fairy

(godinablacksuit) +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP +XP +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing Tall Dark Fairy

(peppermintpattyforu) +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds -Diamonds

+Diamonds +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +Diamonds

-Diamonds What colorful dancing leaf to follow

(Tiffanyfy) +HALO

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

+Nothing +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds +XP What to do first at Eveningfall Festival

(buttermilkpancakesq3) +HALO

+XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

+Nothing +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

+Nothing +XP

-Diamonds

+Diamonds

Now, if you’ve already got your halo, you have a good opportunity to go for Diamonds here. Make sure to go for options that won’t have any bad outcomes. For instance, kitmonie’s story has a guaranteed +Diamonds if you go for Option C. If you want to go for more Experience Points, the same story gives you +XP if you choose Option A. Just refer to the table above to make sure that you make the most out of each story during this Halloween event.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023