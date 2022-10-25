If you’re looking to find one of the best role-playing experiences in Roblox, you won’t need to look much further than Royale High. You’ll be able to live the dream as you attend school, make your way through different classes and mini-games, and so much more. If you’re willing to devote the time and diamonds, you’ll also be able to unlock some fantastic cosmetics for your Robloxian.

If you’re looking to live a life of dreams and magic, you will need to log into Royale High as soon as possible to become the best player and try to earn some of these rare Halos. Let’s get ready to jump right in, and find out which are the most sought-after, and which will propel your character into the stratosphere. Here is our ranked list of Rare halos in Royale High.

Royale High Halo Tier List

While you may need to drop quite a few diamonds to get your hands on any of these Halos, you’ll notice that you’ll become the belle of the ball once you’ve got one for yourself. Which are the best ones to have, and which are the most sought-after at this point? Follow along with our ranked list and find out what you should be searching for!

October 2022 Halo Tier List

Tier Rank Halo Name S-Tier Halloween 2019, Corrupt 2018, Valentines 2021, Mermaid 2020, August 2022 A-Tier Glimmering 2018, Valentines 2019, Mermaid 2019, Autumn 2019, Halloween 2021 B-Tier Mermaid 2021, Halloween 2018, Lucky 2020, Easter 2019, Winter 2018 C-Tier Spring 2022, Valentines 2020, Lucky 2019, Winter 2020, Winter 2019 D-Tier Winter 2021, Lucky 2019, Lucky 2021, Mermaid 2022, Halloween 2020 F-Tier Spring 2020, Spring 2021

One part that makes Tier Lists so difficult for this title is the fact that demand is always changing. What is popular today may not be popular next week, so make sure that you’re using your personal taste as a judge of which Halo you would like your Robloxian to have when you’re making your way through the magical world of Royale High.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.