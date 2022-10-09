As one of the most distinguished and popular game consoles of all time, it’s no surprise that many Roblox fans want to see their favorite game on the Nintendo Switch. However, it’s not as simple as finding the game on the Nintendo e-shop for purchase. Instead, the Nintendo Switch, which has sold over 100 million units since release, has ported over many third-party games that have brought in major revenue for the system, including Minecraft and Skyrim to name a few. But what about Roblox? Can you play Roblox on Nintendo Switch? Read below to find out.

Is Roblox on the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, unlike PlayStation and Xbox, which host the game on the respective consoles, the Nintendo Switch does not carry Roblox officially.

There are more insidious methods that would allow you to play Roblox on the Nintendo Switch. However, they come with their own pratfalls that may leave you with no Roblox nor a connection to play online games with, so we won’t share those here.

Unless you are looking to jailbreak your Nintendo Switch or trying to install third-party software, you will most likely have to wait for the game to release in the future. Thankfully, there are some indicators that show that the game may come to gamers sooner rather than later.

Reasons Why Roblox May Come to Nintendo Switch

First, mobile gaming is reaching a meteoric peak thanks to Roblox. The game is popular among all age groups and people who want to find something free and fun to play most likely will turn to Roblox. The cross-platform functionality also helps set it apart from other games that have dedicated servers to their respective platforms. Its unbound multiplayer functionality helps Roblox bring friends together no matter what game they play on the platform.

Nintendo may have its reason for wanting Roblox on its console, but why would Roblox want to be on the Nintendo Switch?

Not only has the Nintendo Switch sold over 100 million units, but people are also still playing on the ones they bought. They are especially playing games that don’t cost any money, just like Roblox. By introducing a new audience to Roblox, more money will come. Especially since the company went public.

Roblox is available now for PC, Mobile Devices, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.