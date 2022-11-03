Since its release almost 20 years ago, Roblox became the home of amazing experiences such as Blox Fruits, based on Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, and Anime Fighting Simulator, which allows you to battle while wielding some of the best weapons and abilities of both anime and manga. And within these experiences exist entire communities.

With that said, the Roblox community at large also has its own sayings and abbreviations. But does Smh means the same as it does in the real world? And if not, what does Smh mean in Roblox?

Roblox: What Does Smh Mean?

Just like in real life, smh is used as an abbreviation for Shaking my Head in Roblox. The abbreviation can be used to showcase disapproval or denial regarding propositions, other players’ actions, and overall attitudes in the many experiences available as part of Roblox.

How to Chat With Other Players in Roblox

You can chat with other players in Roblox in two ways. The first method can be done by simply using the in-experience chat feature. The feature will most likely be available in the shortcut bar.

The other way in which you can talk to players can be done by simply clicking on their profile picture and then selecting the Message button.

The game also allows you to voice-chat while inside of many experiences. To do that, you just need to verify your age, and then, once the process is complete, head to Settings, Privacy, and enable Spatial Voice Chat. You can check out a step-by-step guide into how to verify your age in our How to Enable Voice Chat in Roblox guide.

It’s important to point out that you can only privately chat message players who have enabled the function. So if you are currently unable to message a said player, it is most likely because they did not enable private messaging.

You can play Roblox right now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022