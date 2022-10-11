All Roblox Royale High Halloween Halo Answers (2022)

Royale High, the ever-popular Roblox roleplay experience, has finally launched its ‘Royalloween’ update for October 2022! With this update comes the ‘Witching Hour Halo,’ an item guaranteed to make you stand out among the crowd with its unique animation and vivid Halloween-themed visuals. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how you can get your hands on the new Witching Hour Halo in Roblox Royale High, as well as all the correct answers for the Fountain of Nightmares.

Roblox Royale High Halloween Halo Answers

To win the Witching Hour Halo in Roblox Royale High, you will need to visit the Fountain of Nightmares in Wickery Cliffs. Head over to the fountain and you will be faced with a random choose-your-own-adventure story submitted by a fellow player. You will then be faced with 4 different possibilities, with each answer rewarding (or punishing) in different ways. Below is a list of stories that have the Halo as a potential prize, as some stories, unfortunately, only reward Diamonds, XP, or can even take away your existing Diamonds. If you happen to get a story that isn’t listed, you will need to select an answer and try again in 2 hours when the cooldown is over.

The Witching Hour Halo isn’t a guaranteed prize. In fact, it’s an incredibly rare drop, and other prizes or punishments can be received instead, such as free XP, or Diamonds being taken away. To stay stocked up on treats, and stay away from tricks, we’ve also compiled a list of the best answers for every story below.

Best Royale High Halloween Answers

3QueenofMean / Luvharht – Option 3 (Halo, XP, or nothing. Unfortunately, there is a chance to lose Diamonds).

/ – Option 3 (Halo, XP, or nothing. Unfortunately, there is a chance to lose Diamonds). Animalcrossinggamer4 – Option 3 (Diamonds or nothing).

– Option 3 (Diamonds or nothing). DarcyRicafortTeeYT / XxKateKunxX – Option 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing).

/ – Option 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing). Deathana23 – Option 3 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing).

– Option 3 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing). Devellle – Option 1 (Halo, XP, Diamonds, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

– Option 1 (Halo, XP, Diamonds, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). EspressaBlox – Option 1 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing).

– Option 1 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing). HealthyPoisoning – Option 2 (XP, Halo, or nothing).

– Option 2 (XP, Halo, or nothing). MiniAprilCupckes – All options can result in a trick or treat.

– All options can result in a trick or treat. MinoRulez2468 – All options can result in a trick or treat.

– All options can result in a trick or treat. NoahYuppers – Option 1 (Diamonds, XP, Halo, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

– Option 1 (Diamonds, XP, Halo, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). NovaKronk / Gxbri3iia – Option 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing) or Option 3 (Diamonds, XP, Halo, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

/ – Option 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing) or Option 3 (Diamonds, XP, Halo, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). Random_VanYT – All options can result in a trick or treat.

– All options can result in a trick or treat. SiderealStar – All options can result in a trick or treat.

– All options can result in a trick or treat. SupxrStxllar – Option 1 or 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing).

– Option 1 or 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing). TheDarkBrother – Option 3 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing) or Option 2 (Halo, Diamonds, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

– Option 3 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing) or Option 2 (Halo, Diamonds, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). barbiedelights – Option 3 (XP, Diamonds, or nothing).

– Option 3 (XP, Diamonds, or nothing). fawneri – Option 1 (Halo, Diamonds, or Nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

– Option 1 (Halo, Diamonds, or Nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). iiDisney_Freak – Option 3 (Halo, Diamonds, XP, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

– Option 3 (Halo, Diamonds, XP, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). likesleep124 – Option 3 (Diamonds or nothing).

– Option 3 (Diamonds or nothing). luvllyhearts – Option 2 (Halo, XP, Diamonds, or Nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds).

– Option 2 (Halo, XP, Diamonds, or Nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds). nights_starry – Option 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing).

– Option 4 (Diamonds, XP, or nothing). taeatetea – Option 4 (XP or nothing).

– Option 4 (XP or nothing). yunoeias – Option 3 (Diamonds, Halo, or nothing. Chance to lose Diamonds) or Option 2 (Diamonds or nothing).

As these rewards are user reported, this guide will be regularly updated with the latest information, so stay tuned! Looking for more Roblox experiences? Be sure to check out our guide on making money in Clicker Simulator.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.