If you’re looking to find a new and exciting game in Roblox, you can’t go wrong with Clicker Simulator. If clicking to earn currency sounds like a fun time, you’re in for a blast as you work towards earning plenty of exciting pets and animals to add to your arsenal. Depending on the type of creature you get, you’ll also be able to have them help by clicking alongside you!
However, if you’re trying to find out how many times you’re going to need to click to earn your favorite pet finally, let’s dive into all of the details so you know what you’ll need to work towards, and how you’ll be able to get your hands on all of the most exciting pets within the world of Clicker Simulator!
High-Value Pets In Clicker Simulator
As you make click your way to victory, make sure that you do note that these values do fluctuate quite often, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re paying attention to the in-game economy, allowing yourself to raise or lower the prices as you see fit. With that being said, here are the values of the most in-demand pets in Clicker Simulator!
|Pet Value
|Normal Value List
|Shiny Value List
|Golden Value List
|Rainbow Value List
|Atlantis Shock
|140,000
|400,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Atlantis Leviathan
|125,000
|320,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Tropical Abyss
|80,000
|286,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Winged Pirate Lord
|55,000
|190,000
|N/A
|N/A
|Demented Jokester
|8,500
|18,000
|38,000
|25,000
|260M Astrofighter
|7,000
|14,000
|28,000
|21,000
|150M Shattered Reality
|6,000
|15,000
|30,000
|21,000
|Luck of the Irish
|5,000
|11,000
|26,000
|17,000
|175M Hoarder
|4,500
|10,500
|21,000
|15,000
|Summer Dinosaur
|4,500
|10,000
|16,000
|12,000
|310M Butterfly Spirits
|3,500
|7,000
|14,000
|10,000
|Baneful Bot Bunny
|3,200
|6,500
|8,000
|9.000
|Corrupted Bee Overlord
|3,000
|6000
|10000
|10000
|290M Jackpot Master
|2,800
|6,000
|9,000
|12,000
|425M Overclock
|2,500
|5,000
|10,000
|7500
|Galaxium Core
|2,200
|4,000
|8,000
|6,000
|200M Software
|2,100
|4,800
|10,000
|7,000
|300M Deranged Krab
|2,000
|4,500
|10,000
|7,000
|335M Infernal Queen
|2,000
|5,400
|10,000
|7,500
|350M Butterfly Overlord
|1,900
|4,200
|8,500
|6,000
|Molten Core
|1,800
|3,300
|4,000
|4,500
|4th Remix Master
|1,750
|3,000
|7,000
|5,000
|375M Shattered Guard
|1,750
|3,000
|7,000
|5,000
|225M Insurgent
|1,600
|4,200
|8,000
|6,000
|Mutant Robot
|1,500
|3000
|4,000
|4,500
|Coconut Bee
|1,400
|3000
|7000
|6500
|250M Holy Temple
|1,300
|3,000
|6,000
|4,500
|Time Lord
|1,000
|2,000
|2,600
|3,300
|Space Terminator
|1,000
|1700
|4000
|4000
|Mothership
|950
|2,000
|4000
|3,500
|Techno Mecha
|900
|1,600
|3,500
|2,500
|Aquatic Dinosaur
|850
|1900
|3500
|3000
|Meta Virus
|825
|1,650
|3500
|2,500
|275M Steam Overlord
|800
|1,500
|3,500
|2,500
|Deep Sea Brute
|800
|1450
|3100
|2200
|Droid Draco
|800
|1450
|3100
|2200
|Martius Module
|775
|1,550
|3,000
|2,000
|Ice leviathan
|750
|1400
|3000
|2200
|Skeletal Gigasaur
|700
|1,325
|3,000
|2,075
|Soulguard Anubis
|700
|1,350
|3,100
|2,000
|Gladiator Reincarnate
|700
|1,250
|3,100
|2,000
|Spirit of the West
|700
|1,300
|3,050
|2,150
|Gigajet xD1NO
|700
|1,350
|3,100
|2,100
|Heavenly Hydra
|700
|1,350
|3,000
|2,000
|Hydra Spider
|700
|1,375
|3,000
|2,200
|Imperial Alligator
|700
|1,400
|3,000
|2,100
|Coastline Serpent
|700
|1,350
|3,000
|2,100
|Ancient Shark Wreck
|700
|1,350
|3,000
|2,100
|Fabled Wyvern
|700
|1,400
|3,000
|2,100
|Submerged Raider
|700
|1,400
|3,000
|2,000
|Frostwinged Mammoth
|600
|1,200
|2,700
|2,000
|Great Yamata
|600
|1,200
|3000
|2,000
|Rune War Dragon
|600
|1,200
|2,800
|1,9Galactic
|tic Unicornlord
|600
|1400
|3200
|3200
|Winged Gigaphant
|550
|1,100
|2,600
|1,800
|Summer Equatorial
|400
|850
|2,000
|1,500
|Mythical Prosperity
|250
|625
|1,750
|1,250
|Mystical Amphiptere
|250
|750
|2,000
|2100
|20M Trophy
|175
|325
|1,000
|950
|Nuke Core Bot
|150
|400
|1000
|1000
|Smart Orb
|120
|280
|580
|580
|Corrupted File
|120
|270
|530
|530
|Mecha Skeleton
|120
|250
|500
|350
|Robotic Squid
|120
|250
|500
|350
|Golem Champion Droid
|115
|270
|550
|550
|Clicker Mech
|110
|260
|525
|550
|Omnibulb
|110
|250
|530
|530
|Striker Droid
|110
|240
|540
|540
|Anti Virus
|100
|220
|475
|475
|Evil Hatchling
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Admiral Wyvern
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Goddess Cobra
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Flying Ninja Head
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Red Belt Fighter
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Viking Captain
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Rat Train
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Lasso Elephant
|100
|220
|440
|440
|Mega Robot
|100
|220
|440
|440
|Spider Drone
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Divine Entity
|100
|220
|460
|460
|All Seeing Demon
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Demonic Tyrant
|100
|220
|460
|460
|Coral Turtle
|100
|220
|440
|440
|100M Prophet
|100
|250
|550
|500
|375M Sharkbot 3000
|100
|200
|400
|800
|Robot Sand Droid
|100
|250
|560
|570
Should You Depend On A Price Guide?
While it’s nice to have a baseline of what you should price your favorite pets at, it doesn’t hurt to go on a whim and price them how you see fit. These market prices are continuously fluctuating, especially with all of the newest updates coming out for the game, so you’ll want to ensure that you’re aiming for a price that won’t make other players scoff while making some great points yourself.
As you make your way higher and higher through the islands of Clicker Simulator, make sure that you’re checking into our other Roblox Guides, where you’ll be able to find out how to get Devine Characters in Anime Fighters Simulator, the best clans to join in Project Slayers, and how to get God Human Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits!
Roblox is available now on PC, Mobile Devices, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.