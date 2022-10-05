If you’re looking to find a new and exciting game in Roblox, you can’t go wrong with Clicker Simulator. If clicking to earn currency sounds like a fun time, you’re in for a blast as you work towards earning plenty of exciting pets and animals to add to your arsenal. Depending on the type of creature you get, you’ll also be able to have them help by clicking alongside you!

However, if you’re trying to find out how many times you’re going to need to click to earn your favorite pet finally, let’s dive into all of the details so you know what you’ll need to work towards, and how you’ll be able to get your hands on all of the most exciting pets within the world of Clicker Simulator!

High-Value Pets In Clicker Simulator

As you make click your way to victory, make sure that you do note that these values do fluctuate quite often, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re paying attention to the in-game economy, allowing yourself to raise or lower the prices as you see fit. With that being said, here are the values of the most in-demand pets in Clicker Simulator!

Pet Value Normal Value List Shiny Value List Golden Value List Rainbow Value List Atlantis Shock 140,000 400,000 N/A N/A Atlantis Leviathan 125,000 320,000 N/A N/A Tropical Abyss 80,000 286,000 N/A N/A Winged Pirate Lord 55,000 190,000 N/A N/A Demented Jokester 8,500 18,000 38,000 25,000 260M Astrofighter 7,000 14,000 28,000 21,000 150M Shattered Reality 6,000 15,000 30,000 21,000 Luck of the Irish 5,000 11,000 26,000 17,000 175M Hoarder 4,500 10,500 21,000 15,000 Summer Dinosaur 4,500 10,000 16,000 12,000 310M Butterfly Spirits 3,500 7,000 14,000 10,000 Baneful Bot Bunny 3,200 6,500 8,000 9.000 Corrupted Bee Overlord 3,000 6000 10000 10000 290M Jackpot Master 2,800 6,000 9,000 12,000 425M Overclock 2,500 5,000 10,000 7500 Galaxium Core 2,200 4,000 8,000 6,000 200M Software 2,100 4,800 10,000 7,000 300M Deranged Krab 2,000 4,500 10,000 7,000 335M Infernal Queen 2,000 5,400 10,000 7,500 350M Butterfly Overlord 1,900 4,200 8,500 6,000 Molten Core 1,800 3,300 4,000 4,500 4th Remix Master 1,750 3,000 7,000 5,000 375M Shattered Guard 1,750 3,000 7,000 5,000 225M Insurgent 1,600 4,200 8,000 6,000 Mutant Robot 1,500 3000 4,000 4,500 Coconut Bee 1,400 3000 7000 6500 250M Holy Temple 1,300 3,000 6,000 4,500 Time Lord 1,000 2,000 2,600 3,300 Space Terminator 1,000 1700 4000 4000 Mothership 950 2,000 4000 3,500 Techno Mecha 900 1,600 3,500 2,500 Aquatic Dinosaur 850 1900 3500 3000 Meta Virus 825 1,650 3500 2,500 275M Steam Overlord 800 1,500 3,500 2,500 Deep Sea Brute 800 1450 3100 2200 Droid Draco 800 1450 3100 2200 Martius Module 775 1,550 3,000 2,000 Ice leviathan 750 1400 3000 2200 Skeletal Gigasaur 700 1,325 3,000 2,075 Soulguard Anubis 700 1,350 3,100 2,000 Gladiator Reincarnate 700 1,250 3,100 2,000 Spirit of the West 700 1,300 3,050 2,150 Gigajet xD1NO 700 1,350 3,100 2,100 Heavenly Hydra 700 1,350 3,000 2,000 Hydra Spider 700 1,375 3,000 2,200 Imperial Alligator 700 1,400 3,000 2,100 Coastline Serpent 700 1,350 3,000 2,100 Ancient Shark Wreck 700 1,350 3,000 2,100 Fabled Wyvern 700 1,400 3,000 2,100 Submerged Raider 700 1,400 3,000 2,000 Frostwinged Mammoth 600 1,200 2,700 2,000 Great Yamata 600 1,200 3000 2,000 Rune War Dragon 600 1,200 2,800 1,9Galactic tic Unicornlord 600 1400 3200 3200 Winged Gigaphant 550 1,100 2,600 1,800 Summer Equatorial 400 850 2,000 1,500 Mythical Prosperity 250 625 1,750 1,250 Mystical Amphiptere 250 750 2,000 2100 20M Trophy 175 325 1,000 950 Nuke Core Bot 150 400 1000 1000 Smart Orb 120 280 580 580 Corrupted File 120 270 530 530 Mecha Skeleton 120 250 500 350 Robotic Squid 120 250 500 350 Golem Champion Droid 115 270 550 550 Clicker Mech 110 260 525 550 Omnibulb 110 250 530 530 Striker Droid 110 240 540 540 Anti Virus 100 220 475 475 Evil Hatchling 100 220 460 460 Admiral Wyvern 100 220 460 460 Goddess Cobra 100 220 460 460 Flying Ninja Head 100 220 460 460 Red Belt Fighter 100 220 460 460 Viking Captain 100 220 460 460 Rat Train 100 220 460 460 Lasso Elephant 100 220 440 440 Mega Robot 100 220 440 440 Spider Drone 100 220 460 460 Divine Entity 100 220 460 460 All Seeing Demon 100 220 460 460 Demonic Tyrant 100 220 460 460 Coral Turtle 100 220 440 440 100M Prophet 100 250 550 500 375M Sharkbot 3000 100 200 400 800 Robot Sand Droid 100 250 560 570

Should You Depend On A Price Guide?

While it’s nice to have a baseline of what you should price your favorite pets at, it doesn’t hurt to go on a whim and price them how you see fit. These market prices are continuously fluctuating, especially with all of the newest updates coming out for the game, so you’ll want to ensure that you’re aiming for a price that won’t make other players scoff while making some great points yourself.

Roblox is available now on PC, Mobile Devices, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.