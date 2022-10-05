Roblox Clicker Simulator Value List

Need to get rich quickly in Clicker Simulator? Find out the value of the best pets here!

Roblox-Clicker-Simulator

If you’re looking to find a new and exciting game in Roblox, you can’t go wrong with Clicker Simulator. If clicking to earn currency sounds like a fun time, you’re in for a blast as you work towards earning plenty of exciting pets and animals to add to your arsenal. Depending on the type of creature you get, you’ll also be able to have them help by clicking alongside you!

However, if you’re trying to find out how many times you’re going to need to click to earn your favorite pet finally, let’s dive into all of the details so you know what you’ll need to work towards, and how you’ll be able to get your hands on all of the most exciting pets within the world of Clicker Simulator! 

High-Value Pets In Clicker Simulator

As you make click your way to victory, make sure that you do note that these values do fluctuate quite often, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re paying attention to the in-game economy, allowing yourself to raise or lower the prices as you see fit. With that being said, here are the values of the most in-demand pets in Clicker Simulator!

Pet Value Normal Value List Shiny Value List Golden Value List Rainbow Value List
Atlantis Shock 140,000 400,000 N/A N/A
Atlantis Leviathan 125,000 320,000 N/A N/A
Tropical Abyss 80,000 286,000 N/A N/A
Winged Pirate Lord 55,000 190,000 N/A N/A
Demented Jokester 8,500 18,000 38,000 25,000
260M Astrofighter 7,000 14,000 28,000 21,000
150M Shattered Reality 6,000 15,000 30,000 21,000
Luck of the Irish 5,000 11,000 26,000 17,000
175M Hoarder 4,500 10,500 21,000 15,000
Summer Dinosaur 4,500 10,000 16,000 12,000
310M Butterfly Spirits 3,500 7,000 14,000 10,000
Baneful Bot Bunny 3,200 6,500 8,000 9.000
Corrupted Bee Overlord 3,000 6000 10000 10000
290M Jackpot Master 2,800 6,000 9,000 12,000
425M Overclock 2,500 5,000 10,000 7500
Galaxium Core 2,200 4,000 8,000 6,000
200M Software 2,100 4,800 10,000 7,000
300M Deranged Krab 2,000 4,500 10,000 7,000
335M Infernal Queen 2,000 5,400 10,000 7,500
350M Butterfly Overlord 1,900 4,200 8,500 6,000
Molten Core 1,800 3,300 4,000 4,500
4th Remix Master 1,750 3,000 7,000 5,000
375M Shattered Guard 1,750 3,000 7,000 5,000
225M Insurgent 1,600 4,200 8,000 6,000
Mutant Robot 1,500 3000 4,000 4,500
Coconut Bee 1,400 3000 7000 6500
250M Holy Temple 1,300 3,000 6,000 4,500
Time Lord 1,000 2,000 2,600 3,300
Space Terminator 1,000 1700 4000 4000
Mothership 950 2,000 4000 3,500
Techno Mecha 900 1,600 3,500 2,500
Aquatic Dinosaur 850 1900 3500 3000
Meta Virus 825 1,650 3500 2,500
275M Steam Overlord 800 1,500 3,500 2,500
Deep Sea Brute 800 1450 3100 2200
Droid Draco 800 1450 3100 2200
Martius Module 775 1,550 3,000 2,000
Ice leviathan 750 1400 3000 2200
Skeletal Gigasaur 700 1,325 3,000 2,075
Soulguard Anubis 700 1,350 3,100 2,000
Gladiator Reincarnate 700 1,250 3,100 2,000
Spirit of the West 700 1,300 3,050 2,150
Gigajet xD1NO 700 1,350 3,100 2,100
Heavenly Hydra 700 1,350 3,000 2,000
Hydra Spider 700 1,375 3,000 2,200
Imperial Alligator 700 1,400 3,000 2,100
Coastline Serpent 700 1,350 3,000 2,100
Ancient Shark Wreck 700 1,350 3,000 2,100
Fabled Wyvern 700 1,400 3,000 2,100
Submerged Raider 700 1,400 3,000 2,000
Frostwinged Mammoth 600 1,200 2,700 2,000
Great Yamata 600 1,200 3000 2,000
Rune War Dragon 600 1,200 2,800 1,9Galactic
tic Unicornlord 600 1400 3200 3200
Winged Gigaphant 550 1,100 2,600 1,800
Summer Equatorial 400 850 2,000 1,500
Mythical Prosperity 250 625 1,750 1,250
Mystical Amphiptere 250 750 2,000 2100
20M Trophy 175 325 1,000 950
Nuke Core Bot 150 400 1000 1000
Smart Orb 120 280 580 580
Corrupted File 120 270 530 530
Mecha Skeleton 120 250 500 350
Robotic Squid 120 250 500 350
Golem Champion Droid 115 270 550 550
Clicker Mech 110 260 525 550
Omnibulb 110 250 530 530
Striker Droid 110 240 540 540
Anti Virus 100 220 475 475
Evil Hatchling 100 220 460 460
Admiral Wyvern 100 220 460 460
Goddess Cobra 100 220 460 460
Flying Ninja Head 100 220 460 460
Red Belt Fighter 100 220 460 460
Viking Captain 100 220 460 460
Rat Train 100 220 460 460
Lasso Elephant 100 220 440 440
Mega Robot 100 220 440 440
Spider Drone 100 220 460 460
Divine Entity 100 220 460 460
All Seeing Demon 100 220 460 460
Demonic Tyrant 100 220 460 460
Coral Turtle 100 220 440 440
100M Prophet 100 250 550 500
375M Sharkbot 3000 100 200 400 800
Robot Sand Droid 100 250 560 570

Should You Depend On A Price Guide?

While it’s nice to have a baseline of what you should price your favorite pets at, it doesn’t hurt to go on a whim and price them how you see fit. These market prices are continuously fluctuating, especially with all of the newest updates coming out for the game, so you’ll want to ensure that you’re aiming for a price that won’t make other players scoff while making some great points yourself.

As you make your way higher and higher through the islands of Clicker Simulator, make sure that you’re checking into our other Roblox Guides, where you’ll be able to find out how to get Devine Characters in Anime Fighters Simulator, the best clans to join in Project Slayers, and how to get God Human Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits!

Roblox is available now on PC, Mobile Devices, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

