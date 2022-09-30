Project Slayers Clan Tier List

Just like Demon Slayer, clans exist in Project Slayers as well. Each clan in Project Slayers comes with their own unique abilities that further boost your stats. While these boosts might not look like much, the boosts are substantial and the difference can be noticed in battles.

Now, just like Demon Slayer, you can either choose to stay human and train to become a Slayer. Or you can go down the Demon path and hunt Slayers. If you do choose to remain as a Slayer, you will have to master breathing techniques, that are quite similar to the ones seen in the anime and the manga itself. That said, here is a tier list of every clan in Project Slayers.

Ranking each Project Slayers Clan

Rank Clan S Agatsuma, Kamado, Tomioka A Kocho, Shinazugawa B Haganezuka, Kanazaki, Ubuyashiki, Urokodaki, Kanamori C Kaneki, Nakahara, Takada, Terauchi D Ando, Bakugo, Toka, Izuku, Fujiwara, Sakurai, Haruno, Todoroki,

Suzuki, Fukuda, Onishi, Saito, Hashimoto, Mori, Toka, Kurosaki

As you already know, the S-ranked clans on this list are the best, because they offer the most in terms of functionality. But, their drop rates are very low. Out of all the clans in Project Slayer, the S-ranked clans have a drop rate of less than 1%. And as you progress through the list, the drop rates keep on increasing. That said, each clan is unique in its own way.

It’s unlikely that you will come across an S-ranked Project Slayers clan drop early on in the game. But if you do, stay away from it temporarily. Get a hang of the game with some of the lower-ranked clans, and once you’ve grown accustomed to the game, start using the high ranking clans and decimate your opponents.

That brings us to the conclusion of this ranked list. If you’re interested in playing as a Demon, here is a list of the Best Demon Arts in Project Slayers.

Project Slayers is now available on Roblox.