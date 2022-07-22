Roblox has an exponential array of games on the platform and one of the games that is extremely popular is Project Slayers. There is a lot of content for fans to enjoy although some sections of the game and features will likely have some players searching up on how to make use of those certain features and specific functionality for the game. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to become a Demon in Project Slayers for Roblox.

Becoming a Demon in Project Slayers

In order to become a demon within this experience, there are a few steps you will have to go through in order to become one. Firstly, you will need to reach level 15 in the game. After that, you’ll need to seek out a character named Muzan. They will appear randomly over the map at night time so you will need to begin a great search across the map to find them. When you do, simply get the quest from him and you will need to now seek out a character and specific items.

Be sure to find five Blue Spider Flower Lillies across the map as part of the quest. They again appear randomly so you will have to look around for them. Further, you will also need to bring Doctor Higoshima to Muzan by carrying them. The doctor will be found in the house that is near the bandit Zoku. Specifically, the house that is behind them. After you bring Doctor Higoshima to Muzan, you can complete the quest, receive the reward, and drink the ‘Muzan Blood’ that you get to become a demon in the experience.

Time to get logging into Roblox again to try this out!

Roblox is available now and playable for the following platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.