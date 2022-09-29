If you’re a fan of the Demon Slayer franchise, you will love Project Slayer. In the franchise, Demons have unique Demon Arts that they use during battle. Slayers, on the other hand, have breathing styles, which they use in their sword fights.

Project Slayer is a Roblox game based on the popular manga and it allows you to play as either Slayers or as Demons in the game. The overall premise remains the same. You can remain in your human form and undergo Slayer training. Alternatively, you can turn into a demon and hunt down Slayers in the game.

Ranking the Best Demon Arts in Project Slayer

4. Arrow Art

This is the weakest of all Demon Arts in Project Slayer. Although the animations on this one are top-notch, it lacks the overall damage output. To make the most of this fighting style, you will have to be very accurate with your shots. The Arrow Art, however, has a move known as Arrow Flight. This move allows you to fly a short distance. While you can’t do much in battle with this Demon Art, it gets brownie points for helping you move a bit faster.

3. Tamari Ball Art

This Demon Art, just like Arrow Art, relies on aim as well. Interestingly enough, this art can be used to stagger opponents as well. Although it heavily relies on your capacity to aim accurately, this Demon Art finds a fan base in both PvE and PvP activities. So if you’re facing an enemy who loves blocking your attacks, the Tamari Ball Art is something that you might consider using.

2. Reaper Art

Who said Demons couldn’t be ninjas? With the Reaper Art in Project slayer, you will be able to get a jump on your enemies with ease. This Demon Art is focused on speed and mobility, allowing you to quickly reposition and confuse the enemy. While this has some utility in PvE fights, you will come across a lot of players who use the Reaper Art in PvP battles as well. Interestingly enough, the Sonido ability that comes with this art, allows you to go invisible. If you can use this ability well, you’ll be stepping on the bodies of your foes in no time!

1. Blood Explosion Art



This is, by far, the best Demon Art in Project Slayers. Not only is this effective in PvE, but it’s also quite deadly in PvE as well. What makes the Blood Explosion Art so special? Well, thanks to the Explosive Landmines ability, you can throw landmines in a circular radius. Redeploy the attack again and you’ll see every landmine explode at the same time. This attack can’t be dodged easily and thus can be safely dubbed as the deadliest ability in the game.

That concludes our list of the best Demon Arts in Project Slayer. It’s time to hunt down some Slayers, fellow Demon! If you like Project Slayer, feel free to check out Slayers Unleashed as well!

Project Slayers is available now for free on Roblox.