All Clans and Rarities in Roblox Slayers Unleashed

As you make your way into the world of Roblox, there are countless adventures that you’ll be able to take yourself on, including into the world of Slayers Unleashed. Based on the world of Demon Slayer, you’ll be able to explore this world, as well as get involved in some crazy ninja antics. You’ll also be able to join up into different Clans, where you and your friends can work your way up and become even better than ever.

If you’re looking to find all of the different clans, you’re in luck. We’ve got you covered with a full list of all available clans in this game, as well as how rare they are. Here is all of the information you’ll need before you jump back into Slayers Unleashed!

Slayers Unleashed Clans and Rarity

As you make your way through this title, you’ll be able to get yourself involved with a clan. According to the Slayers Unleashed Official Trello Board, here are the clans available, alongside their rarity level.

Clan Name Rarity Level Bonus 1 Bonus 2 Tomioka Clan 60% X1.2 Damage while using Water Moves None Urokodaki Clan 40% Free Tengu Mask None Agatsuma Clan 20% X1.3 Damage while using Thunder moves None Kocho Clan 15% X1.6 Damage while using Insect Moves Only does have damage when using sword or combat Hashibaira Clan 10% X1.3 Damage while using Beast Moves Extra 5% Stamina Uzui Clan 6% X1.3 Damage while using Sound Breathing None Kanroji Clan 5% 15% to 20% extra Love Damage None Tsuyuri Clan 5% Damage Buff for Flower Breathing None Iguro Clan 5% Increased Venom Damage when using Serpent Breathing None Rengoku Clan 5% X1.3 Damage while using Flame Moves 10% Extra Health Shinazugawa Clan 2% X1.3 Damage while using Wind Moves 10% Damage Boost with Sword Combat Tokito Clan 2% X1.3 Damage while using Mist Moves Increased Speed and Stamina, 50% Chance for Moon Breathing Tsugikuni Clan 1% 10% Damage Buff X2 XP Bonus/85% Chance for Moon Breathing Kamado Clan 1% 10% Damage Buff X2 XP Bonus/Sun Breathing

You’ll also be able to see more in-depth information about different NPC Characters, Shop Characters, as well as all of the races currently available in the game by checking their official Trello page, so if you are a fan of this game, it’s a strong recommendation to check those all out!

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.