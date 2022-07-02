Full Roblox Bedwars Commands List

Roblox gamers have so many unique titles to choose from, all with their own exciting gameplay types, that it’s hard to pick just one title that stands out above the rest. However, fans of this title have come to love BedWars for a plethora of reasons, with the ability to add lots of extra features to the game.

If you’re looking for the definitive list of all of these commands, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s go through all of the different commands that you’ll be able to add in BedWars to make your session feel even more unique!

All Command Prompts for BedWards in Roblox

If you’re looking to have a full list of all of these different commands available at all times, make sure that you’re keeping this page bookmarked. Here is every command currently available in BedWars for Roblox!

Custom Match Commands List

/setac enabled – enable anti-cheat

/setac disabled –disable anti-cheat

/void – teleport to the Void

/bedwars – return to the BedWars lobby

/Islands – go to Roblox Islands

/setTeam (player | @all | @team:(team_name)) (team_name) – set the team of individual player or players.

/setHealth (player | @all | @team:(color) | @s) (health) – set the health of a player, players, or the whole team.

/disaster (“meteors” | “void_rise” | “toxic_rain” | “tornado”) – trigger natural disasters.

/give (player) (@all) (@team: team_color) (item) (item amount) – give the player, all players, or a certain team an item to use.

/sethealthregen (player) (regen_amount) – set the health regen for a specific player.

/cohost all – grant cohost permissions to everyone.

/enchant (enchantmentname_level – e.g., /enchant static_3) – grant an enchantment of your choosing to a player.

/tp (player) – Teleport to a specific player on the map. /tp (target_players) (destination_player) – teleport different players to a certain player.

/tpall – Teleports everyone to the user

/tpbed (Ex. /tpbed red) – Teleports you to the specific bed team color you choose when entering the command.

/spawn (item name) (amount) – Spawn items, with the amount that you choose

/announce (message) – Broadcasts a message in a popup window to all players

/kick (player) – Remove players from your game, kicking them from it. You will need to use their Roblox Username .

/setgeneratormultiplier (amount) – Will change the speed of the Iron, Diamond, and Emerald generator.

/blacklistItem (item name) – Will not let players purchase this item from the Item Shop, will need to start a new game to reenable the item.

/disablekit (kit name) – Will not allow players to use a specific kit during the game. Will need to start a new custom game to enable this kit.

/setdeathmatchtime (seconds) – How long the game will continue before sudden death begins.

/togglespawn (item name) (true/false) – Will let you select if an item will spawn, true for yes, false for no.

/luckyairdrop – spawn a Lucky Airdrop at a random point on the map.

Chat Commands List

/hub – Will bring you back to the BedWars server room, allowing you to exit the match you are in and find a new area to start in.

Enchantments

/enchant life_steal_2

/enchant critical_strike_1

/enchant critical_strike_3

/enchant execute_3

/enchant clingy_2

/enchant fire_1

/enchant fire_2

/enchant fire_3

/enchant void_3

/enchant plunder_2

/enchant shield_gen_1

/enchant shield_gen_2

/enchant shield_gen_3

/enchant anti_knockback_2

/enchant updraft_2

/enchant rapid_regen_1

/enchant rapid_regen_2

/enchant rapid_regen_3

/enchant static_1

/enchant static_2

/enchant static_3

Spawn Armor Items

/spawn void_boots

/spawn void_chestplate

/spawn void_helmet

/spawn juggernaut_helmet

/spawn juggernaut_chestplate

/spawn juggernaut_boots

/spawn diamond_boots

/spawn diamond_chestplate

/spawn diamond_helmet

/spawn emerald_boots

/spawn emerald_chestplate

/spawn emerald_helmet

/spawn iron_boots

/spawn iron_chestplate

/spawn iron_helmet

/spawn void_boots

/spawn void_chestplate

/spawn void_helmet

/spawn jump_boots

/spawn leather_boots

/spawn leather_chestplate

/spawn leather_helmet

/spawn speed_boots

/spawn warrior_boots

/spawn warrior_chestplate

/spawn warrior_helmet

Spawn Ammo Items

/spawn carrot_rocket

/spawn boba_pearl

/spawn arrow X

/spawn firework_arrow

/spawn rocket_launcher_missile X

Spawn Potion Items

/spawn big_head_potion

/spawn time_bomb_potion

/spawn poison_splash_potion

/spawn heal_splash_potion

/spawn sleep_splash_potion

/spawn forcefield_potion

/spawn giant_potion

/spawn invisibility_potion

/spawn jump_potion

/spawn mini_shield

/spawn smoke_bomb

/spawn speed_potion

/spawn shrink_potion

Spawn Block Items

/spawn slime_block

/spawn bedrock

/spawn andesite

/spawn andesite_polished

/spawn diorite

/spawn diorite_polished

/spawn granite

/spawn granite_polished

/spawn apple X

/spawn bed X

/spawn birch_log X

/spawn wood_plank_birch

/spawn clay_black

/spawn ceramic X

/spawn clay_blue

/spawn brick X

/spawn clay

/spawn cobblestone X

/spawn concrete_green

/spawn fisherman_coral X

/spawn clay_dark_brown

/spawn clay_dark_green

/spawn diamond_block X

/spawn dirt X

/spawn emerald_block X

/spawn glass X

/spawn grass X

/spawn clay_gray

/spawn hickory_log

/spawn ice X

/spawn clay_light_brown

/spawn clay_light_green

/spawn wood_plank_maple

/spawn marble X

/spawn marble_pillar X

/spawn oak_log

/spawn wood_plank_oak

/spawn obsidian X

/spawn clay_orange

/spawn clay_pink

/spawn clay_purple

/spawn clay_red

/spawn red_sandstone

/spawn sand X

/spawn slate_brick

/spawn smoke_block X

/spawn snow X

/spawn spruce_log

/spawn wood_plank_spruce

/spawn stone X

/spawn stone_brick X

/spawn stone_slab

/spawn clay_tan

/spawn clay_white

/spawn wool_blue

/spawn wool_cyan

/spawn wool_green

/spawn wool_orange

/spawn wool_pink

/spawn wool_purple

/spawn wool_red

/spawn wool_white

/spawn wool_yellow

/spawn clay_yellow

Spawn Consumable Items

/spawn apple X

/spawn pie X

Spawn Currency

/spawn diamond X

/spawn emerald X

/spawn iron X

Spawn Lucky Blocks

/spawn lucky_block

/spawn lucky_block_trap

/spawn purple_lucky_block X

Spawn Throwable Items

/spawn large_rock

/spawn black_hole_bomb

/spawn throwable_bridge

/spawn fireball X

/spawn frosted_snowball

/spawn heat_seeking_rock X

/spawn impulse_grenade

/spawn lasso X

/spawn oil_consumable X

/spawn santa_bomb

/spawn smoke_grenade

/spawn snowball X

/spawn spear X

/spawn spirit X

/spawn robbery_ball

/spawn swap_ball

/spawn throwing_knife X

Spawn Miscellaneous Items

/spawn void_turret

/spawn void_turret_tablet

/spawn void_crystal

/spawn void_portal

/spawn damage_banner

/spawn defense_banner

/spawn heal_banner

/spawn minicopter

/spawn drone

/spawn grappling_hook

/spawn teleport_block

/spawn brewing_cauldron

/spawn stone_player_block

/spawn turtle_shell

/spawn vending_machine

/spawn crook

/spawn flower

/spawn thorns

/spawn mushrooms

/airdrop juggernaut

/spawn miner_pickaxe

/spawn clone

/spawn break_speed_axolotl

/spawn damage_axolotl X

/spawn shield_axolotl X

/spawn health_regen_axolotl_X

/spawn balloon X

/spawn bee X

/spawn beehive X

/spawn broken_enchant_table

/spawn hammer

/spawn cannon

/spawn carrot_seeds X

/spawn cauldron

/spawn charge_shield

/spawn chest

/spawn duck_spawn_egg

/spawn watering_can

/spawn ember X

/spawn enchant_table

/spawn fishing_rod

/spawn guided_missile X

/spawn guitar

/spawn gumdrop_bounce_pad X

/spawn hang_glider

/spawn shield

/spawn jade_hammer

/spawn juggernaut_crate X

/spawn melon X

/spawn melon_seeds X

/spawn telepearl X

/spawn personal_chest

/spawn raven X

/spawn stopwatch X

/spawn tablet

/spawn camera_turret

/spawn zipline X

/spawn big_shield

World Spawns

/spawn beeless_entity X

/spawn monster X

/spawn bee_entity X

/spawn dodo_entity X

/spawn duck_entity X

/spawn ghost X

/spawn beeless_entity X

/spawn monster X

/spawn spirit_entity X

Spawn Tool Items

/spawn grapple_hook

/spawn metal_detector

/spawn portal_gun

/spawn bee_net

/spawn diamond_axe

/spawn diamond_pickaxe

/spawn iron_axe

/spawn iron_pickaxe

/spawn shears

/spawn stone_pickaxe

/spawn stone_pickaxe

/spawn wood_axe

/spawn wood_pickaxe

Spawn Trap Items

/spawn banana_peel X

/spawn popup_cube

/spawn tesla_trap X

/spawn snap_trap X

Spawn Weapon Items

/spawn void_sword

/spawn player_vacuum

/spawn infernal_saber

/spawn light_sword

/spawn big_wooden_sword

/spawn boba_blaster

/spawn frying_pan

/spawn invisible_landmine

/spawn bear_claws

/spawn paint_shotgun

/spawn carrot_cannon

/spawn mass_hammer

/spawn double_edge_sword

/spawn baguette

/spawn baseball_bat

/spawn battle_axe

/spawn wood_bow

/spawn wood_crossbow

/spawn diamond_dao

/spawn diamond_sword

/spawn emerald_dao

/spawn emerald_sword

/spawn flamethrower

/spawn vacuum

/spawn big_wood_sword

/spawn golden_bow

/spawn ice_sword

/spawn iron_dao

/spawn iron_sword

/spawn knockback_fish

/spawn rageblade

/spawn rocket_launcher

/spawn scythe

/spawn stone_dao

/spawn stone_sword

/spawn tactical_crossbow

/spawn taser

/spawn tnt X

/spawn twirlblade

/spawn feather_bow

/spawn void_axe

/spawn wizard_staff

/spawn wood_dao

/spawn wood_sword

And there we have it! If you’re looking for more excitement in Roblox, make sure that you’re checking out our Roblox Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find all of the best games available within the platform, as well as different tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your time in the world! If you’re looking for codes to use in Sonic Speed Simulator, or just need help finding your Roblox ID, we’ve got you covered on those topics and more! Make sure you check out our promo codes guide, too to make sure that you’re getting all of the best options possible in Roblox!

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.