All Roblox Adopt Me Pets, Ages, and Levels

As you play in one of Roblox, you’ll be able to select your favorite type of game and make every adventure unique. Roblox gamers have been enamored with Adopt Me! for quite some time, and it’s easy to see why. Getting your pet, getting to raise them, and training them alongside you is very appealing to quite a few, so you may find yourself spending more time than ever playing through this game.
However, as you play through it, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to start leveling your pet up, or what kind of pets you can get your hands on. Let’s take a look at all of the different animal types, what levels they can be, and what you’ll need to do to start leveling them up. Here’s all the information you’ll need for Adopt Me! in Roblox!
Pet Ages List for Adopt Me in Roblox
As you start your journey in Adopt Me!, you’ll need to find a pet. Once you have figured out what kind of pet you would like, you’ll be able to start raising them from a Newborn, all the way up until Fully Grown, meaning you’ll get to spend plenty of time with your favorite friend. Here are all of the ages that you’ll get to experience alongside your new buddy:
- Newborn
- Junior
- Pre-Teen
- Teen
- Post-Teen
- Full Grown
However, if you’ve done well enough, you’ll be able to ascend beyond this point and bring your pet into the Neon Pet. You’ll need to raise four of the same type of animal to full-grown, and then you can get yourself a Neon Pet, which ages like this:
- Reborn
- Twinkle
- Sparkle
- Flare
- Sunshine
- Luminous
- Mega-Neon
Adopt Me! Pet List in Roblox & Level Up Requirements
As you make your way through this game, you’ll be able to unlock plenty of new pets, and while some may no longer be available to the average player, we will make sure to include everything that has been in the game so far. Pets with a bold name are no longer available, except through methods such as trading.
Common Pets
If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:
- Newborn – 3
- Junior – 6
- Pre-Teen – 11
- Teen – 16
- Post-Teen – 20
- Full Grown – 56
- Neon – 224
- Mega-Neon – 826
|Pet Name
|How To Get
|Chicken
|Farm Egg
|Dog
|Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
|Ground Sloth
|Fossil Egg
|Robin
|Christmas Egg
|Tasmanian Tiger
|Fossil Egg
|Bandicoot
|Aussie Egg
|Buffalo
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
|Cat
|Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
|Chick
|Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
Uncommon Pets
If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:
- Newborn – 5
- Junior – 9
- Pre-Teen – 13
- Teen – 18
- Post-Teen – 25
- Full Grown – 70
- Neon – 280
- Mega-Neon -1120
|Pet Name
|How To Get
|Meerkat
|Safari Egg
|Pink Cat
|Pink Egg
|Puma
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Silly Duck
|Farm Egg
|Snow Cat
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Snowman
|Christmas Event, 2000 Gingerbread
|Stegosaurus
|Fossil Egg
|Triceratops
|Fossil Egg
|Wild Boar
|Safari egg
|Wolf
|Christmas Egg
|Bat
|Halloween Event, Bat Box
|Black Panther
|Jungle Egg
|Blue Dog
|Blue Egg
|Capybara
|Jungle Egg
|Chocolate Labrador
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Dingo
|Aussie Egg
|Drake
|Farm Egg
|Fennec Fox
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Glyptodon
|Fossil Egg
Rare Pets
If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:
- Newborn – 10
- Junior – 20
- Pre-Teen – 30
- Teen – 40
- Post-Teen – 50
- Full Grown – 150
- Neon – 600
- Mega-Neon – 2400
|Pet Name
|How To Get
|Lynx
|Christmas Event, 4000 Gingerbread
|Hyena
|Safari Egg
|Emu
|Aussie Egg
|Elf Shrew
|Christmas Event, 23000 Gingerbread
|Elephant
|Safari Egg
|Dilophosaurus
|Fossil egg
|Cow
|Farm Egg
|Bunny
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Brown Bear
|Jungle Egg
|Beaver
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Australian Kelpie
|Aussie Egg
|Wooly Mammoth
|Fossil Egg
|Swan
|Christmas Egg
|Snow Puma
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Rhino
|Jungle Egg
|Reindeer
|Advent Calendar
|Rat
|Lunar New Year Event, Rat Box
|Rabbit
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Pterodactyl
|Fossil Egg
|Polar Bear
|Christmas Egg
|Pig
|Farm Egg
|Ox
|Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box
|Musk Ox
|Christmas Event, 3500 Gingerbread
|Monkey
|Monkey Box
Ultra-Rare Pets
If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:
- Newborn – 12
- Junior – 25
- Pre-Teen – 36
- Teen – 47
- Post-Teen – 58
- Full Grown – 78
- Neon – 712
- Mega-Neon -2848
|Pet Name
|How To Get
|Penguin
|Throw Golden Goldfish to Penguin at Ice Cream Parlor
|Platypus
|Jungle Egg
|Red Panda
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Toy Monkey
|Three Cymbals combined alongside a Monkey
|Business Monkey
|Three Briefcases combined alongside a Monkey
|Crocodile
|Jungle Egg
|Dalmatian/Santa Dog
|Christmas Event, 250 Robux
|Deinonychus
|Fossil Egg
|Elf Hedgehog
|Christmas Event, 80500 Gingerbread
|Flamingo
|Safari Egg
|Frog
|Aussie Egg
|Ghost Bunny
|Halloween Event
|Horse
|Pet Shop, 300 Robux
|Koala
|Aussie Egg
|Sabertooth
|Fossil Egg
|Shiba Inu
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Sloth
|Pet Shop, 199 Robux
|Turkey
|Farm Egg
|Yeti
|Christmas Event, 6000 Gingerbread
|Zombie Buffalo
|Halloween Event
|Albino Bat
|Halloween Event
|Arctic Fox
|Christmas Egg
|Bee
|Coffee Shop, Honey
|Ladybug
|Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender
|Lion
|Safari Egg
|Llama
|Farm Egg
|Lunar Ox
|Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box
|Panda
|Lunar New Year Event, Game Pass
Legendary Pets
If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:
- Newborn – 13
- Junior -26
- Pre-Teen – 38
- Teen – 50
- Post-Teen – 62
- Full Grown – 189
- Neon – 756
- Mega-Neon – 3024
|Pet Name
|How To Get
|Skele-Rex
|Halloween Event
|Snow Owl
|Christmas Event, 10,000 Gingerbread
|Turtle
|Aussie Egg
|Tyrannosaurus Rex
|Fossil egg
|Unicorn
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Albino Monkey
|Monkey Box
|Arctic Reindeer
|Christmas Egg
|Bat Dragon
|Halloween Event, 180000 Candies
|Cerberus
|500 Robux
|Crow
|Farm Egg
|Diamond Ladybug
|Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender
|Dodo
|Fossil Egg
|Dragon
|Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
|Evil Unicorn
|Halloween Event, 108000 Candies
|Frost Dragon
|Christmas Event, 1000 Robux
|Frost Fury
|Christmas Event, 800 Robux
|Giraffe
|Safari Egg
|Golden Ladybug
|Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender
|Golden Penguin
|Throw Golden Goldfish to Penguin at Ice Cream Parlor
|Golden Rat
|Lunar New Year Event, Rat Box
|Griffin
|Game Pass or 600 Robux
|Guardian Lion
|Lunar New Year Event, 500 Robux
|Kangaroo
|Aussie Egg
|Kitsune
|Pet Store, 600 Robux
|King Bee
|Coffee Shop, Honey
|Monkey King
|Three Monkey Staffs Combined alongside a Monkey
|Metal Ox
|Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box
|Ninja Monkey
|Three Scrolls Combined alongside a Monkey
|Owl
|Farm Egg
|Parrot
|Jungle Egg
|Queen Bee
|Coffee Shop, Honey
|Robo Dog
|600 Robux
|Shadow Dragon
|Halloween Event, 1000 Robux
