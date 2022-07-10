All Roblox Adopt Me Pets, Ages, and Levels

Find out all of the available pets in Adopt Me!, alongside what you'll need to do to level them up in Roblox!

July 10th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Rlobox-Adopt-Me

As you play in one of Roblox, you’ll be able to select your favorite type of game and make every adventure unique. Roblox gamers have been enamored with Adopt Me! for quite some time, and it’s easy to see why. Getting your pet, getting to raise them, and training them alongside you is very appealing to quite a few, so you may find yourself spending more time than ever playing through this game.

However, as you play through it, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to start leveling your pet up, or what kind of pets you can get your hands on. Let’s take a look at all of the different animal types, what levels they can be, and what you’ll need to do to start leveling them up. Here’s all the information you’ll need for Adopt Me! in Roblox!

Pet Ages List for Adopt Me in Roblox

As you start your journey in Adopt Me!, you’ll need to find a pet. Once you have figured out what kind of pet you would like, you’ll be able to start raising them from a Newborn, all the way up until Fully Grown, meaning you’ll get to spend plenty of time with your favorite friend. Here are all of the ages that you’ll get to experience alongside your new buddy:

  • Newborn
  • Junior
  • Pre-Teen
  • Teen
  • Post-Teen
  • Full Grown

However, if you’ve done well enough, you’ll be able to ascend beyond this point and bring your pet into the Neon Pet. You’ll need to raise four of the same type of animal to full-grown, and then you can get yourself a Neon Pet, which ages like this:

  • Reborn
  • Twinkle
  • Sparkle
  • Flare
  • Sunshine
  • Luminous
  • Mega-Neon

Adopt Me! Pet List in Roblox & Level Up Requirements

As you make your way through this game, you’ll be able to unlock plenty of new pets, and while some may no longer be available to the average player, we will make sure to include everything that has been in the game so far. Pets with a bold name are no longer available, except through methods such as trading.

Common Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

  • Newborn – 3
  • Junior – 6
  • Pre-Teen – 11
  • Teen – 16
  • Post-Teen – 20
  • Full Grown – 56
  • Neon – 224
  • Mega-Neon  – 826
Pet Name How To Get
Chicken Farm Egg
Dog Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
Ground Sloth Fossil Egg
Robin Christmas Egg
Tasmanian Tiger Fossil Egg
Bandicoot Aussie Egg
Buffalo Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
Cat Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg
Chick Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg

Uncommon Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

  • Newborn – 5
  • Junior – 9
  • Pre-Teen – 13
  • Teen – 18
  • Post-Teen – 25
  • Full Grown – 70
  • Neon – 280
  • Mega-Neon -1120
Pet Name How To Get
Meerkat Safari Egg
Pink Cat Pink Egg
Puma Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Silly Duck Farm Egg
Snow Cat Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Snowman Christmas Event, 2000 Gingerbread
Stegosaurus Fossil Egg
Triceratops Fossil Egg
Wild Boar Safari egg
Wolf Christmas Egg
Bat Halloween Event, Bat Box
Black Panther Jungle Egg
Blue Dog Blue Egg
Capybara Jungle Egg
Chocolate Labrador Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Dingo Aussie Egg
Drake Farm Egg
Fennec Fox Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Glyptodon Fossil Egg

Rare Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

  • Newborn – 10
  • Junior – 20
  • Pre-Teen – 30
  • Teen – 40
  • Post-Teen – 50
  • Full Grown – 150
  • Neon – 600
  • Mega-Neon – 2400
Pet Name How To Get
Lynx Christmas Event, 4000 Gingerbread
Hyena Safari Egg
Emu Aussie Egg
Elf Shrew Christmas Event, 23000 Gingerbread
Elephant Safari Egg
Dilophosaurus Fossil egg
Cow Farm Egg
Bunny Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Brown Bear Jungle Egg
Beaver Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Australian Kelpie Aussie Egg
Wooly Mammoth Fossil Egg
Swan Christmas Egg
Snow Puma Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Rhino Jungle Egg
Reindeer Advent Calendar
Rat Lunar New Year Event, Rat Box
Rabbit Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Pterodactyl Fossil Egg
Polar Bear Christmas Egg
Pig Farm Egg
Ox Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box
Musk Ox Christmas Event, 3500 Gingerbread
Monkey Monkey Box

Ultra-Rare Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

  • Newborn – 12
  • Junior – 25
  • Pre-Teen – 36
  • Teen – 47
  • Post-Teen – 58
  • Full Grown – 78
  • Neon – 712
  • Mega-Neon -2848
Pet Name How To Get
Penguin Throw Golden Goldfish to Penguin at Ice Cream Parlor
Platypus Jungle Egg
Red Panda Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Toy Monkey Three Cymbals combined alongside a Monkey
Business Monkey Three Briefcases combined alongside a Monkey
Crocodile Jungle Egg
Dalmatian/Santa Dog Christmas Event, 250 Robux
Deinonychus Fossil Egg
Elf Hedgehog Christmas Event, 80500 Gingerbread
Flamingo Safari Egg
Frog Aussie Egg
Ghost Bunny Halloween Event
Horse Pet Shop, 300 Robux
Koala Aussie Egg
Sabertooth Fossil Egg
Shiba Inu Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Sloth Pet Shop, 199 Robux
Turkey Farm Egg
Yeti Christmas Event, 6000 Gingerbread
Zombie Buffalo Halloween Event
Albino Bat Halloween Event
Arctic Fox Christmas Egg
Bee Coffee Shop, Honey
Ladybug Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender
Lion Safari Egg
Llama Farm Egg
Lunar Ox Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box
Panda Lunar New Year Event, Game Pass

Legendary Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

  • Newborn – 13
  • Junior -26
  • Pre-Teen – 38
  • Teen – 50
  • Post-Teen – 62
  • Full Grown – 189
  • Neon – 756
  • Mega-Neon – 3024
Pet Name How To Get
Skele-Rex Halloween Event
Snow Owl Christmas Event, 10,000 Gingerbread
Turtle Aussie Egg
Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil egg
Unicorn Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Albino Monkey Monkey Box
Arctic Reindeer Christmas Egg
Bat Dragon Halloween Event, 180000 Candies
Cerberus 500 Robux
Crow Farm Egg
Diamond Ladybug Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender
Dodo Fossil Egg
Dragon Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg
Evil Unicorn Halloween Event, 108000 Candies
Frost Dragon Christmas Event, 1000 Robux
Frost Fury Christmas Event, 800 Robux
Giraffe Safari Egg
Golden Ladybug Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender
Golden Penguin Throw Golden Goldfish to Penguin at Ice Cream Parlor
Golden Rat Lunar New Year Event, Rat Box
Griffin Game Pass or 600 Robux
Guardian Lion Lunar New Year Event, 500 Robux
Kangaroo Aussie Egg
Kitsune Pet Store, 600 Robux
King Bee Coffee Shop, Honey
Monkey King Three Monkey Staffs Combined alongside a Monkey
Metal Ox Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box
Ninja Monkey Three Scrolls Combined alongside a Monkey
Owl Farm Egg
Parrot Jungle Egg
Queen Bee Coffee Shop, Honey
Robo Dog 600 Robux
Shadow Dragon Halloween Event, 1000 Robux
Skele-Rex Halloween Event
Snow Owl Christmas Event, 10000 Gingerbread
Turtle Aussie Egg

And there we have it, all of the information you could need to succeed in the world of Adopt Me! in Roblox! If you’re looking for more fun ways to utilize the Roblox platform, make sure that you’re checking out our Roblox Guide Section, where we cover all commands that are found in BedWars, information on how much Robux costs if you’re new to the game, and so many more topics. We also give our thoughts on the best horror and FPS titles that you can find in the game, as well!

