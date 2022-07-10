All Roblox Adopt Me Pets, Ages, and Levels

As you play in one of Roblox, you’ll be able to select your favorite type of game and make every adventure unique. Roblox gamers have been enamored with Adopt Me! for quite some time, and it’s easy to see why. Getting your pet, getting to raise them, and training them alongside you is very appealing to quite a few, so you may find yourself spending more time than ever playing through this game.

However, as you play through it, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to start leveling your pet up, or what kind of pets you can get your hands on. Let’s take a look at all of the different animal types, what levels they can be, and what you’ll need to do to start leveling them up. Here’s all the information you’ll need for Adopt Me! in Roblox!

Pet Ages List for Adopt Me in Roblox

As you start your journey in Adopt Me!, you’ll need to find a pet. Once you have figured out what kind of pet you would like, you’ll be able to start raising them from a Newborn, all the way up until Fully Grown, meaning you’ll get to spend plenty of time with your favorite friend. Here are all of the ages that you’ll get to experience alongside your new buddy:

Newborn

Junior

Pre-Teen

Teen

Post-Teen

Full Grown

However, if you’ve done well enough, you’ll be able to ascend beyond this point and bring your pet into the Neon Pet. You’ll need to raise four of the same type of animal to full-grown, and then you can get yourself a Neon Pet, which ages like this:

Reborn

Twinkle

Sparkle

Flare

Sunshine

Luminous

Mega-Neon

Adopt Me! Pet List in Roblox & Level Up Requirements

As you make your way through this game, you’ll be able to unlock plenty of new pets, and while some may no longer be available to the average player, we will make sure to include everything that has been in the game so far. Pets with a bold name are no longer available, except through methods such as trading.

Common Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

Newborn – 3

Junior – 6

Pre-Teen – 11

Teen – 16

Post-Teen – 20

Full Grown – 56

Neon – 224

Mega-Neon – 826

Pet Name How To Get Chicken Farm Egg Dog Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg Ground Sloth Fossil Egg Robin Christmas Egg Tasmanian Tiger Fossil Egg Bandicoot Aussie Egg Buffalo Cracked Egg, Pet Egg Cat Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg Chick Starter Egg, Cracked Egg, Pet Egg

Uncommon Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

Newborn – 5

Junior – 9

Pre-Teen – 13

Teen – 18

Post-Teen – 25

Full Grown – 70

Neon – 280

Mega-Neon -1120

Pet Name How To Get Meerkat Safari Egg Pink Cat Pink Egg Puma Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Silly Duck Farm Egg Snow Cat Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Snowman Christmas Event, 2000 Gingerbread Stegosaurus Fossil Egg Triceratops Fossil Egg Wild Boar Safari egg Wolf Christmas Egg Bat Halloween Event, Bat Box Black Panther Jungle Egg Blue Dog Blue Egg Capybara Jungle Egg Chocolate Labrador Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Dingo Aussie Egg Drake Farm Egg Fennec Fox Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Glyptodon Fossil Egg

Rare Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

Newborn – 10

Junior – 20

Pre-Teen – 30

Teen – 40

Post-Teen – 50

Full Grown – 150

Neon – 600

Mega-Neon – 2400

Pet Name How To Get Lynx Christmas Event, 4000 Gingerbread Hyena Safari Egg Emu Aussie Egg Elf Shrew Christmas Event, 23000 Gingerbread Elephant Safari Egg Dilophosaurus Fossil egg Cow Farm Egg Bunny Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Brown Bear Jungle Egg Beaver Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Australian Kelpie Aussie Egg Wooly Mammoth Fossil Egg Swan Christmas Egg Snow Puma Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Rhino Jungle Egg Reindeer Advent Calendar Rat Lunar New Year Event, Rat Box Rabbit Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Pterodactyl Fossil Egg Polar Bear Christmas Egg Pig Farm Egg Ox Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box Musk Ox Christmas Event, 3500 Gingerbread Monkey Monkey Box

Ultra-Rare Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

Newborn – 12

Junior – 25

Pre-Teen – 36

Teen – 47

Post-Teen – 58

Full Grown – 78

Neon – 712

Mega-Neon -2848

Pet Name How To Get Penguin Throw Golden Goldfish to Penguin at Ice Cream Parlor Platypus Jungle Egg Red Panda Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Toy Monkey Three Cymbals combined alongside a Monkey Business Monkey Three Briefcases combined alongside a Monkey Crocodile Jungle Egg Dalmatian/Santa Dog Christmas Event, 250 Robux Deinonychus Fossil Egg Elf Hedgehog Christmas Event, 80500 Gingerbread Flamingo Safari Egg Frog Aussie Egg Ghost Bunny Halloween Event Horse Pet Shop, 300 Robux Koala Aussie Egg Sabertooth Fossil Egg Shiba Inu Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Sloth Pet Shop, 199 Robux Turkey Farm Egg Yeti Christmas Event, 6000 Gingerbread Zombie Buffalo Halloween Event Albino Bat Halloween Event Arctic Fox Christmas Egg Bee Coffee Shop, Honey Ladybug Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender Lion Safari Egg Llama Farm Egg Lunar Ox Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box Panda Lunar New Year Event, Game Pass

Legendary Pets

If you’re looking to bring your pet to the next level, you’ll need to complete this many tasks:

Newborn – 13

Junior -26

Pre-Teen – 38

Teen – 50

Post-Teen – 62

Full Grown – 189

Neon – 756

Mega-Neon – 3024

Pet Name How To Get Skele-Rex Halloween Event Snow Owl Christmas Event, 10,000 Gingerbread Turtle Aussie Egg Tyrannosaurus Rex Fossil egg Unicorn Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Albino Monkey Monkey Box Arctic Reindeer Christmas Egg Bat Dragon Halloween Event, 180000 Candies Cerberus 500 Robux Crow Farm Egg Diamond Ladybug Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender Dodo Fossil Egg Dragon Cracked Egg, Pet Egg, Royal Egg Evil Unicorn Halloween Event, 108000 Candies Frost Dragon Christmas Event, 1000 Robux Frost Fury Christmas Event, 800 Robux Giraffe Safari Egg Golden Ladybug Farm Shop Event, Diamond Lavender Golden Penguin Throw Golden Goldfish to Penguin at Ice Cream Parlor Golden Rat Lunar New Year Event, Rat Box Griffin Game Pass or 600 Robux Guardian Lion Lunar New Year Event, 500 Robux Kangaroo Aussie Egg Kitsune Pet Store, 600 Robux King Bee Coffee Shop, Honey Monkey King Three Monkey Staffs Combined alongside a Monkey Metal Ox Lunar New Year Event, Ox Box Ninja Monkey Three Scrolls Combined alongside a Monkey Owl Farm Egg Parrot Jungle Egg Queen Bee Coffee Shop, Honey Robo Dog 600 Robux Shadow Dragon Halloween Event, 1000 Robux Skele-Rex Halloween Event Snow Owl Christmas Event, 10000 Gingerbread Turtle Aussie Egg

And there we have it, all of the information you could need to succeed in the world of Adopt Me! in Roblox! If you’re looking for more fun ways to utilize the Roblox platform, make sure that you’re checking out our Roblox Guide Section, where we cover all commands that are found in BedWars, information on how much Robux costs if you’re new to the game, and so many more topics. We also give our thoughts on the best horror and FPS titles that you can find in the game, as well!