All Santa’s Slayground Challenges and Rewards in MW3 and Warzone

Image: Activision

With the Holiday season here, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has decided to celebrate through the latest update: CODMAS. Included in COODMAS, players can participate in Santa’s Slayground, an event that consists of a handful of challenges and rewards.

It’s time to get your Santa hat on, as this guide will cover all Santa’s Slayground challenges and rewards to bring the Christmas cheer out in you!

Santa’s Slayground Challenges and Rewards

CODMAS in Modern Warfare 3 features challenges across its multiplayer and Warzone modes, bringing a tough task for its player base. Let’s go over all the challenges for each mode in the following section.

Santa’s Slayground Multiplayer Challenges

Santa’s Slayground in multiplayer mode brings eight challenges, working up to Santa’s Slayground Mastery. Check out the grid below for all the challenges in MW3 Santa’s Slayground Multiplayer mode.

Name Challenge Description Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 1 Get 40 Operator Melee Kills with Stalker Boots Equipped. Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 2 Get 40 Operator Kills With A Weapon Picked Up From Another Player. Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 3 Get 100 Operator Kills with the QBB LSW. Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 4 Get 6 Operator Snowball Kills in Snowball Gunfight Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 5 Get 40 Operator Headshot Kills With a Sniper, DMR, or Battle Rifle. Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 6 Get 30 Operator Kills While Playing INfected Holiday. Santa’s Slayground Event Challenge 7 Get 5 Operator Kills While Sliding or Crouching. Santa’s Slayground Mastery Complete all 7 Event Challenges

Related: All Dune Trial of Power Challenges and Rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Santa’s Slayground Warzone Challenges

The challenges don’t stop at multiplayer, though, as Warzone players can also expect to get in on the action through the new In Slay Ride Resurgence mode. Here are all the challenges for Santa’s Playground in Warzone.

Note: The number of kills each challenge requires is undetermined; we will update when more info becomes available.

Mode Challenge Description In Slay Ride Resurgence Get a certain amount of kills with Assault Rifles. In Slay Ride Resurgence Get a certain amount of Operator Kills with SMg’s. In Slay Ride Resurgence Get a certain amount of Operator Kills with Snowballs. In Slay Ride Resurgence Get a certain amount of Operator Kills with Sniper Rifles. In Slay Ride Resurgence Place in the top 5 a certain amount of times. In Slay Ride Resurgence Get Operator Kills with Snowballs at over 25 m.

Santa’s Slayground Rewards

According to the official Call of Duty website, players can expect to earn some fancy holiday-themed cosmetics for completing the challenges mentioned earlier. Santa’s Slayground rewards include:

“Christmas Skulls” Calling Card

“Elfsecution” Finishing Move

Weapon Blueprint/Operator Skin

In addition to the cosmetics, Activision also states that players can earn “consumable items” for completing the challenges and an Emblem for defeating Santa on the train in Urzikstan.

At the time of writing, what these rewards look like is still being determined, but considering it’s the holidays, I’m sure the developers have created something special for the fanbase.

How Long Does CODMAS Last?

The CODMAS event goes live on December 19, 2023, at 1 PM EST — a day earlier than expected. The event will run for 12 days, giving players ample time to complete all the challenges and earn rewards for their efforts. Make sure you get into Santa’s Slayground as soon as possible so you don’t miss out on the rewards, as they will not be available anymore once the event ends.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023