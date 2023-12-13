All Dune Trial of Power Challenges and Rewards in Modern Warfare 3

MW3's Dune event is finally here.

December 13th, 2023 by Diego Perez
Call of Duty has been killing it with its collaborations over the last year and a new Dune-themed crossover is the latest of the bunch. In addition to paid cosmetics, there’s a limited-time event with free rewards.

The Trial of Power event follows a similar structure to previous Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone events. It’s only live for a week and you can progress through the reward track by earning XP in any game mode. You can earn bonus XP by equipping specific Operators, too, in this case Paul Atreides.

Call of Duty Dune Event Schedule

The Trial of Power Dune crossover event will last for one week, beginning on Wednesday, December 13 and ending on Wednesday, December 20. The free rewards will only be available during this one-week period, but the premium bundles featuring characters like Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha will remain in the COD store for longer and potentially rotate back into the shop in the future.

All Dune Rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Sand-and-Spice-Blueprint
The main reward of the event is a free universal camo pattern called Sand & Spice. It applies a brown, dusty look to your weapons. While it may not stand out among some of MW3 and Warzone’s more exciting camo patterns, it’s a good match with the new Dune skins that are available for purchase in the shop.

There are other free rewards you’ll earn along the way, too, like weapon charms and XP tokens. You’ll unlock new rewards after reaching XP milestones. If you purchase and equip the Paul Atreides Operator, you’ll get 1000 bonus XP per match to make the process much faster.

RewardXP Requirement
Paul Atreides Large Decal10,000 XP
Double XP Token21,600 XP
Feyd-Rautha Large Decal35,000 XP
Double Weapon XP Token50,700 XP
Sandworm Charm68,800 XP
Long Live The Fighters Weapon Sticker89,800 XP
Maker Hook Emblem114,100 XP
May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter Calling Card142,400 XP
Double Battle Pass XP Token175,200 XP
Sand & Spice Camo213,200 XP

Again, these rewards are only available during the Trial of Power event period so make sure to claim them while you still can. It’s unclear if the Sand & Spice camo pattern will be obtainable via a different method after the event ends, so just play a few matches of multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies and unlock it sometime this week just to be safe.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023

