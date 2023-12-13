All Dune Trial of Power Challenges and Rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

Call of Duty has been killing it with its collaborations over the last year and a new Dune-themed crossover is the latest of the bunch. In addition to paid cosmetics, there’s a limited-time event with free rewards.

The Trial of Power event follows a similar structure to previous Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone events. It’s only live for a week and you can progress through the reward track by earning XP in any game mode. You can earn bonus XP by equipping specific Operators, too, in this case Paul Atreides.

Call of Duty Dune Event Schedule

The Trial of Power Dune crossover event will last for one week, beginning on Wednesday, December 13 and ending on Wednesday, December 20. The free rewards will only be available during this one-week period, but the premium bundles featuring characters like Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha will remain in the COD store for longer and potentially rotate back into the shop in the future.

All Dune Rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

The main reward of the event is a free universal camo pattern called Sand & Spice. It applies a brown, dusty look to your weapons. While it may not stand out among some of MW3 and Warzone’s more exciting camo patterns, it’s a good match with the new Dune skins that are available for purchase in the shop.

There are other free rewards you’ll earn along the way, too, like weapon charms and XP tokens. You’ll unlock new rewards after reaching XP milestones. If you purchase and equip the Paul Atreides Operator, you’ll get 1000 bonus XP per match to make the process much faster.

Reward XP Requirement Paul Atreides Large Decal 10,000 XP Double XP Token 21,600 XP Feyd-Rautha Large Decal 35,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token 50,700 XP Sandworm Charm 68,800 XP Long Live The Fighters Weapon Sticker 89,800 XP Maker Hook Emblem 114,100 XP May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter Calling Card 142,400 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token 175,200 XP Sand & Spice Camo 213,200 XP

Again, these rewards are only available during the Trial of Power event period so make sure to claim them while you still can. It’s unclear if the Sand & Spice camo pattern will be obtainable via a different method after the event ends, so just play a few matches of multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies and unlock it sometime this week just to be safe.

