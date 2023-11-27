Best Milsim Skins and Operators in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

Nicki Minaj and Ash Williams are all well and good, but sometimes it’s nice to return to CoD’s traditional military aesthetic. “Mil-sim” or “Milsim” operators refer to both default Operators and ones with a classic military look.

This article looks at the best free and premium Milsim skins and operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. From extra styles for default operators to the best Store skins, we’ve got your six.

Best Free Milsim Skins and Operators in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 features a total of six free Mil-Sim operators, with two returning from MW2. There are also plenty of unlockable operators earned by completing campaign missions and tasks in multiplayer matches.

SpecGru and Kortak

SpecGru and Kortak are the creatively named default operators for their respective factions. Both come with four free skins that match preset loadouts for extra immersion. If all you need is a basic military operator, you can’t go wrong with the default look.

Interestingly enough, SpecGru’s name was actually “Mil-Sim” until the launch of MW2 Season Five. There have also been plenty of limited-time skins for both operators, including stealth and snow variants.

Blueprint and Rocket — US Military

Blueprint and Rocket are the free SpecGru operators in Modern Warfare 3. Both are US military operators, spouting military slang than you can shake a stick at. In fact, Rocket shares the same voice lines with SpecGru, so you’ll feel right at home if you were a MW2 player.

Blueprint has a free “Potshot” skin, while Rocket gets “Scarecrow.” Both are perfect for Warzone or Zombies, with a more tactical look and gas mask strapped to their waists.

Blaze and Thirst — Private Military

Blaze and Thirst are the free Kortac operators in MW3, inspired by (or possibly identical to) enemies fought in the campaign. These ops sport darker gear to differentiate from SpecGru’s soldiers and don’t feature any specific flag on their outfits.

Thirst swaps out his balaclava and coat for a traditional Kortac uniform in his free “Rasp” skin, while Blaze sports a cap and smaller tactical vest in “Wreck.” If you’re looking for a private military look, Blaze and Thirst are perfect free operators to get you started.

Byline — Night Vision Army Ranger

For nighttime operations, there’s Isa “Byline” Juarez. Byline comes equipped with night vision goggles and various tactical equipment strapped around her torso. You can unlock her by earning three SMG hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match.

Pathfinder — Middle East Freedom Fighter

Samara “Pathfinder” Jalal was an Urzikstan Liberation Force fighter featured in Modern Warfare 3’s campaign. Her outfit includes a beige tactical vest, brown camo pants, a utility belt, and a shemagh — perfect for MW3’z many Urzik maps.

To unlock Pathfinder as an operator, complete the Crash Site mission in Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

BBQ — US Marine Corps

David “BBQ” Fischer is a USMC (United States Marine Corps) officer and as American as apple pie. Texan — if you couldn’t tell by the name. BBQ sports a US flag parachute, chest patch, and tattoo alongside a beige camo uniform.

You can unlock BBQ by killing 3 Operators (players) affected by tacticals in a single multiplayer match. While not particularly Milsim, BBQ also has a Burger King skin for when you’re feeling hungry.

If you’ve got some CoD Points to spare, there are some excellent milsim-style choices for operators and skins in the in-game Store.

Warrior — Real-life Navy Veteran

What’s more authentic than a real-life decorated US Navy veteran? Warrior is based on Koa King, a now-retired Chief Petty Officer. 100% of proceeds from the Warrior Pack, which also includes weapon blueprints and exclusive cosmetics, go to CoD Endowment — a charity that helps veterans find employment after service.

Hutch (The Protector)

Hutch’s “The Protector” skin is included in the CODE Protector bundle, featuring an authentic military uniform. If you own Modern Warfare 2, you can also unlock Hutch’s regular look by completing the Ghost Team mission in the campaign.

Soap (Masked)

While covering up Johnny’s handsome face may be a sin, Soap’s “Masked” skin looks phenomenal. Equipped in all black (and some grey), this Soap skin is perfect for a stealthy milsim look. Soap’s operator pack was a free bonus for pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Conor (Jungle Stalker)

With his strong Irish accent, Conor has some of my favorite voice lines in the entire game. His “Jungle Stalker” skin comes with the Greased and Camo’d bundle, which looks exactly as it sounds. The bundle also includes a TAQ-V blueprint with a matching camo and a cute little C4 hamster charm.

That wraps it up for the best milsim operators and skins in Modern Warfare 3. While collabs and extravagant cosmetics are top priorities, it’s great to see the occasional military-themed skin slip the cracks. Shoutout to how they handled Spawn and the S6 Battle Pass.

This guide was written while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2023