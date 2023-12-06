Best Urzikstan Drop Spots in Call of Duty Warzone

Image: Activision

The Urzikstan map has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone now that the free-to-play battle royale shooter is integrated with Modern Warfare 3, and it’s a breath of fresh air compared to last year’s Al Mazrah. Paired with MW3’s movement changes, Warzone is in great shape this year.

The new Urzikstan map is closer to Verdansk than Al Mazrah, with several urban environments well-suited for close-quarters engagements. It’s perfect for both squads and solo players. Learning a new map can be difficult though, so here are some of the best spots to drop in Urzikstan.

Best Warzone Urzikstan Drop Spots

While you can have great luck with just about any major POI on the Urzikstan map, these four in particular are loaded with loot and don’t attract too many players.

Orlov Military Base

Seaport District

Low Town

Zaravan Suburbs

Orlov Military Base

Located in the northeastern corner of the map, Orlov Military Base is a surprisingly quiet POI where you can loot without being bothered by a bunch of other players. Obviously, this can change based on the flight path of the plane when everyone’s dropping in, but even if it’s along the main route, the base’s layout is spread out enough to let you loot in peace.

Seaport District

The Seaport District might not have the most loot or be the most exciting POI on the Urzikstan map, but it has one trick up its sleeve that the other locations don’t. Located on the western coast of the map, this POI is pleasantly quiet since most tryhard players will choose to drop into the nearby Zaravan City. Plus, its proximity to the coast means you can quickly relocate to either the north or south part of the map depending on where the circle ends up. This is the Seaport District’s secret power.

Low Town

Low Town is an especially good drop spot for solo players that provides just enough action without being too overwhelming in the early game. There are plenty of buildings with countless chests to loot, and since it’s located in the center of the map, you’ll find a decent number of other players here as well. If you want to stock up on cash and loot from eliminating other players, then this is the place to be.

Zaravan Suburbs

If you want a really hectic early game, then you should visit Zaravan Suburbs. Located at the southern edge of the map right outside of Zaravan City, this POI has just as much loot as the main city without all of the chaos. Be warned, plenty of people will still drop here, but there are enough buildings to duck in and out of that a skilled player can dominate here. If you survive the early game here, you’ll be treated to a ton of loot.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023