All Season of the Wish Secret Triumphs in Destiny 2

Some secret cats and more.

November 28th, 2023 by Alejandro Josan
Destiny 2 Season of the Wish
Image: Bungie

Secrets are meant to be discovered, especially if they are located and distant planets and we have to do some shooting first. Continue reading to discover all Season of the Wish secret triumphs in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: All Season of the Wish Secret Triumphs

Season of the Wish is live in Destiny 2 and this is an important one: it is the last season of the game before The Final Shape begins. With it, a lot of content and changes have taken place, with triumphs and secrecy being one of the many things you will need to complete throughout the coming weeks. While certain quests and collectibles are yet to be introduced, thanks to data mining and light.gg, we can unveil some of the secret triumphs under the Ritual tab of the Season of the Wish. Some triumphs have not been discovered in the appropriately named “Secrets” subtab, but again, these will appear once more content is unveiled and in this case, more Starcats appear. Here are all Season of the Wish secret triumphs in Destiny 2.

Destiny-2-Starcat
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Season of the Wish Secret “Quest” Triumphs

TriumphHow to Get
Final WishComplete the mission “Final Wish.”
The Parting GlassComplete the mission “Wishing All the Best.”
PolysemyComplete the mission “Polysemy.”
ApophasisComplete the mission “Apophasis.”
SynchysisComplete the mission “Synchysis.”
TautologyComplete the mission “Tautology.”
EnthymemeComplete the mission “Enthymeme.”
ChiasmusComplete the mission “Chiasmus.”
The Fifteenth WishComplete your bargain with Riven and make the final wish.
Closer to the HeartComplete the mission “Closer to the Heart.”
Ahamkara TalesListen to all of the Season of the Wish messages in the H.E.L.M.
Bonus ActionComplete and acquire all Seasonal bonuses.
O Guardian MineReset your rank with the Spirit of Riven.

Season of the Wish Secret “Secrets” Triumphs

TriumphHow to Get
Swords and SignsDefeat targets with Swords and Solar melee abilities.
Familiar FelinesFind the Queen’s visitors.
Garden of Plenty StarcatWithin the Garden of Plenty in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to peer down from a place of power.
Blind Well StarcatWithin the Blind Well, this Starcat likes to wait by the door.
Temple of the Queen’s Wrath StarcatWithin the Temple of the Queen’s Wrath in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to hide in nooks.
Chamber of Starlight StarcatWithin the Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector, this Starcat likes to calculate gravity.
Gardens of Esila StarcatWithin the Gardens of Esila, this Starcat likes to hide near the water’s edge.
The Confluence StarcatWithin the Confluence, this Starcat likes to stare into the void.
Astral Cloister StarcatWithin the Astral Cloister in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to enjoy its solitude.

Be sure to continue visiting the game as soon as new content is delivered each week. That way you will get to unlock everything there is to unlock and you won’t get behind on what is already a very interesting yet complex story.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023

