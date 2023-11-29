Image: Bungie

Secrets are meant to be discovered, especially if they are located and distant planets and we have to do some shooting first. Continue reading to discover all Season of the Wish secret triumphs in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: All Season of the Wish Secret Triumphs

Season of the Wish is live in Destiny 2 and this is an important one: it is the last season of the game before The Final Shape begins. With it, a lot of content and changes have taken place, with triumphs and secrecy being one of the many things you will need to complete throughout the coming weeks. While certain quests and collectibles are yet to be introduced, thanks to data mining and light.gg, we can unveil some of the secret triumphs under the Ritual tab of the Season of the Wish. Some triumphs have not been discovered in the appropriately named “Secrets” subtab, but again, these will appear once more content is unveiled and in this case, more Starcats appear. Here are all Season of the Wish secret triumphs in Destiny 2.

Season of the Wish Secret “Quest” Triumphs

Triumph How to Get Final Wish Complete the mission “Final Wish.” The Parting Glass Complete the mission “Wishing All the Best.” Polysemy Complete the mission “Polysemy.” Apophasis Complete the mission “Apophasis.” Synchysis Complete the mission “Synchysis.” Tautology Complete the mission “Tautology.” Enthymeme Complete the mission “Enthymeme.” Chiasmus Complete the mission “Chiasmus.” The Fifteenth Wish Complete your bargain with Riven and make the final wish. Closer to the Heart Complete the mission “Closer to the Heart.” Ahamkara Tales Listen to all of the Season of the Wish messages in the H.E.L.M. Bonus Action Complete and acquire all Seasonal bonuses. O Guardian Mine Reset your rank with the Spirit of Riven.

Season of the Wish Secret “Secrets” Triumphs

Triumph How to Get Swords and Signs Defeat targets with Swords and Solar melee abilities. Familiar Felines Find the Queen’s visitors. Garden of Plenty Starcat Within the Garden of Plenty in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to peer down from a place of power. Blind Well Starcat Within the Blind Well, this Starcat likes to wait by the door. Temple of the Queen’s Wrath Starcat Within the Temple of the Queen’s Wrath in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to hide in nooks. Chamber of Starlight Starcat Within the Chamber of Starlight Lost Sector, this Starcat likes to calculate gravity. Gardens of Esila Starcat Within the Gardens of Esila, this Starcat likes to hide near the water’s edge. The Confluence Starcat Within the Confluence, this Starcat likes to stare into the void. Astral Cloister Starcat Within the Astral Cloister in Riven’s Lair, this Starcat likes to enjoy its solitude.

Be sure to continue visiting the game as soon as new content is delivered each week. That way you will get to unlock everything there is to unlock and you won’t get behind on what is already a very interesting yet complex story.

