Destiny 2 Wishbearer Title Guide: All Triumphs Listed

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is now live, forcing Guardians to cooperate with Riven in order to secure a path to the Witness ahead of the upcoming Final Shape expansion. As with any Season, there’s an all-new title up for grabs: Wishbearer.

There’s plenty of time to grab this title (and any other Lightfall Seasonal titles) since The Final Shape expansion was recently delayed until June 2024. That means Season of the Wish will last for over 6 months, making it one of Destiny 2’s longest. It’s also the last Destiny 2 Season ever, since the Seasonal model is being replaced with Episodes with The Final Shape.

All Wishbearer Title Triumphs

There are 10 Triumphs required to get the Wishbearer title. All of them are simple enough, involving the usual Seasonal Activity completions and a collectible hunt. There’s also a Secret Triumph as per usual.

Image: Bungie

The Parting Glass

This Triumph will come naturally as the Season progresses. All you have to do is complete “Wishing All the Best,” the Season 23 questline. Just like every Seasonal quest, it’s time-gated and new parts will unlock every week at reset.

Related: How to Get the Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2

Bonus Action

To obtain this Triumph, you need to get all 10 Seasonal Bonuses for Season of the Wish. To view Seasonal bonuses, visit the Seasonal Challenges page (accessible from the Season 23 tab of the menu) and then view the Seasonal Bonuses tab. These bonuses unlock things like weapon and armor focusing.

Only 9 of them are available now. The 10th one will be released later during the Season.

Seasonal Bonus Requirement Wishful Armor Focusing Obtain a full set of Season of the Wish armor to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



Wish engrams can be focused into individual pieces of high-stat Season of the Wish armor. Wishful Weapon Focusing Obtain any 6 Season of the Wish or reprised Undying weapons to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



Wish engrams can be focused into individual Season of the Wish or reprised Undying weapons. Weapons must first be obtained to be focused. Wishcrafting Successfully clear pathways in the Riven’s Lair playlist or within The Coil to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



Your first Wish weapon engram focused with Spirit of Riven in the HELM each week is guaranteed to contain a weapon with a Deepsight Resonance that you do not have the pattern for. Solcrafting Defeat Vex with reprised Undying weapons to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



Your first Undying weapon engram focused each week with the Spirit of Riven in the HELM each week is guaranteed to contain a weapon with a Deepsight Resonance that you do not have the pattern for. Wishful Generosity Reach Rank 10 with the Spirit of Riven in the HELM to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



Completing activities grants an additional Wish engram anytime one is rewarded. Wishful Keys Redeem Lair Keys when opening Lair Chests in Riven’s Lair or The Coil to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



When you redeem a Lair Key in Riven’s Lair activities, you have a chance to earn an additional Wish engram. Keycrafting Complete The Coil activity with a Silver or higher score to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



The first time you redeem a Lair key in Riven’s Lair or The Coil each week, you will receive a Season of the Wish weapon with a Deepsight Resonance that you do not have the pattern for. Well Wishes Complete the Blind Well activity in the Dreaming City after triggering its Heroic encounter to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



The first successful completion of the Blind Well on Tier 3 or higher each week grants a Wish engram and either a piece of high-stat Season of the Wish armor or a Season of the Wish weapon. Your Wishes, My Commands Purchase Tier 2 or higher Dragon’s Gifts (Tier 3 Dragon’s Gifts provide the most progress) in The Coil to unlock the following seasonal bonus:



Additional Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dragon’s Gifts are now available in The Coil. Tier 2 and Tier 3 now contain an additional option to choose from.

O Guardian Mine

To acquire this Triumph, all you need to do is reset your rank with the Spirit of Riven. Just complete Seasonal Activities and farm bounties from Riven to level up fast. Once you hit rank 16, you can reset.

Lair Crawler

This Triumph involves completing Seasonal Activities. To get it, you need to complete pathways in Riven’s Lair. Completing pathways in The Coil will grant more progress.

Riven’s Relics

To get this Triumph, all you need to do is open chests in Seasonal Activities. Both Riven’s Lair and The Coil count, but The Coil won’t give any increased progress.

Image: Bungie

Rolled Stats

To get this Triumph, you need to purchase Dragon’s Gifts using Fused Wishing Glass in The Coil. Just play this Seasonal Activity enough and you’ll get this Triumph in no time.

Related: Best Queensfoil Censer Artifact Perks to Unlock First in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Secret Triumph

We don’t know what this Season’s Secret Triumph is yet. This Triumph will become unlockable later in the Season and most likely has something to do with the Starcrossed Exotic mission that will be released on December 19. This mission will reward players with the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow.

Weapon Proficiency

To get this Triumph, all you need to do is defeat combatants in the Dreaming City. All it takes is a few runs of the Seasonal Activity or Blind Well to finish this. It’s not hard at all.

Heroic Effort

To get this Triumph, all you need to do is complete a single run of The Coil. This is the second Seasonal Activity in Season of the Wish, and you’ll unlock it by progressing the Seasonal storyline.

Familiar Felines

There are 14 Starcats hidden in Season of the Wish, and finding all of them will reward you with this Triumph and the Exotic Wyrmguard Ghost Shell.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023