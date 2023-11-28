How to Get the Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Thorn Catalyst is an excellent addition to the Thorn Hand Cannon, turning it from a solid weapon to an absolute monster for PVP. This guide will walk you through how to find the Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Where to Find the Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players can get the Thorn Catalyst while playing in Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit playlists during season 23. The Thorn Catalyst is a random drop during these playlists, so keep on playing until it eventually drops, and you can add it to your inventory. The drop frequency for the Thorn Catalyst has yet to be determined and mostly comes down to luck.

Once you get the Thorn Catalyst, you can use it and equip it to your Thorn Hand Cannon once you upgrade it further. Players can quickly level up the Thorn Catalyst at Shuro-Chi in Last Wish or the Grasp of Avarice opening.

Remember you need the Thorn Hand Cannon to use the Thorn Catalyst, so read the following section to learn how to get it.

How to Get the Thorn Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Players can get the Thorn Hand Cannon by downloading the Forsaken Pack DLC. Once you do this, you will automatically acquire three Forsaken Ciphers, allowing you to obtain Forsaken Exotics from the Monument to Lost Lights. This includes the Thorn Hand Cannon.

If you spend your Ciphers on other weapons, don’t worry. You can still get the Thorn Hand Cannon by obtaining 150,000 Glimmer, one Ascendant Shard, and one Exotic Cipher.

What Does the Thorn Catalyst Do in Destiny 2?

The Thorn Catalyst makes the Thorn Hand Cannon into a masterpiece and a force to reckon with. The Thorn Catalyst will increase the gun’s Range +20 and Stability by +10. Additionally, you can increase Thorn’s Range, Handling, and Mobility after Thorn’s Final Blows and absorbing a Remnant.

For Destiny 2 Season 23: Season of the Wish, the Thorn Catalyst is a must, especially if you like the feel and playstyle of the Thorn Hand Cannon and are a fan of PVP.

