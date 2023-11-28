Best Queensfoil Censer Artifact Perks to Unlock First in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Image: Bungie

Season of the Wish — Destiny 2’s 23rd Season and the final Season of Lightfall’s life cycle — is finally here. As per usual, this Season brings an all-new Artifact with multiple Perks to unlock that will drive most of the community’s buildcrafting in the coming months.

With the delay of The Final Shape expansion, Season of the Wish will be one of Destiny 2‘s longest ever, lasting through June of 2024. That gives you plenty of time to unlock all of the Perks for the Queensfoil Censer, the new Seasonal Artifact, and prepare for the Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon and Seasonal Activities on offer as Guardians prepare for the upcoming expansion.

All Queensfoil Censer Perks in Season of the Wish

Here’s an overview of the entire Perk set for the Queensfoil Censer. This Season, the Artifact focuses on Solar, Strand, and Stasis with plenty of Rocket Launcher perks to go around. A perfect match for the returning Dragon’s Breath Exotic in the Season Pass!

Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5 Anti-Barrier Sidearm



Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Flame, Fiber, and Freeze



Combines the Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods into one. Flint Striker



Rapid Solar weapons precision hits and rapid Solar weapon final blows grant Radiant. Unravelling Orbs



Picking up an Orb of Power grants Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds. Horde Shuttle



Damaging unraveled targets with a weapon occasionally spawns a Threadling. Unstoppable Hand Cannon



Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Kindling Trigger



Radiant causes Solar weapons to apply Scorch to unscorched combatants. Torch



While radiant, deal increased weapon damage to combatants affected by Strand and Stasis debuffs. Pillar of Ice



Killing an encased combatant spawns Stasis crystals. Hail The Storm



Shattering encased targets and Stasis crystals deals increased damage. Shattering a Stasis crystal releases shards of ice that damage and slow targets. Unstoppable Bow



Holding a Bow fully drawn for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Bows are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Blast Radius



Rapid final blows with Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers grant Armor Charge. Heart of the Flame



Casting your Solar Super grants nearby allies Radiant and increases the damage of your Super for each nearby ally. Revitalizing Blast



Causing damage with a Solar ability weakens Champions and bosses for a short duration. Rays of Precision



While radiant, Solar precision final blows cause combatants to ignite. Overload Auto Rifles



Sustained fire from Auto Rifles disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Auto Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Origin Perk Specialization 1



Improves the benefits provided by the Sundering, Nano-Munitions, and Nanotech Tracer Rocket Origin Traits. Additionally, weapons with these traits are always overcharged. Origin Perk Speialization 2



Improves the benefits provided by the Noble Deeds, Unsated Hunger, Head Rush, and Dragon’s Vengeance Origin Traits. Additionally, weapons with these traits are always overcharged. Overload Rocket Launchers



Rocket Launchers are especially effective against Overload Champions. Solo Operative



While you are the only member of your fireteam, you deal increased damage to all combatants. Overload Pulse Rifle



Sustained fire from Pulse Rifles disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. From Whence You Came



Increases ability damage to Taken and Scorn combatants. Wished Into Being



While your Super is nearly fully charged, ability final blows spawn Orbs of Power. Wearing Season of the Wish armor decreases Super amount threshold. Dragon’s Bite



Breaking a combatant’s shield with a Strand or Stasis weapon has a chance to suspend or freeze that combatant. Wearing Season of the Wish armor increases this chance. Argent Ordinance



Firing a Rocket Launcher consumes one stack of Armor Charge, granting increased damage and reload speed until you reload or stow your Rocket Launcher.

Best Queensfoil Censer Perks in Season of the Wish

Ultimately, some Perks are better than others. When leveling up the Season Pass and upgrading your Seasonal Artifact, you should take these Perks first for the Queensfoil Censer.

Image: Bungie

Column 1

Getting the Champion Perks is always a must, so snag whichever weapons you prefer to use in higher-end content.

Anti-Barrier Sidearm

Unstoppable Hand Cannon

Unstoppable Bow

Overload Auto Rifles

Overload Pulse Rifle

We recommend getting Anti-Barrier Sidearm since it’s the only Barrier Perk in this column, but you can take your pick for the Unstoppable and Overload Perk. Remember that plenty of Exotics have intrinsic Champion Perks, so you might not need to something like Anti-Barrier Sidearm if you’re using Revision Zero or something like that.

Column 2

Column 2 is the first taste of freedom for this Seasonal Artifact. You should choose these upgrades first:

From Whence You Came

Flame, Fiber, and Freeze,

While the other Perks are great, the straight-up buff to Taken and Scorn damage across the board provided by From Whence You Came is a must this Season. Plus, the Flame, Fiber, and Freeze Perk combines Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis mods into one, granting greater build flexibility during Season of the Wish.

Image: Bungie

Column 3

The third column has plenty of Solar-oriented Perks, making it perfect for Solar builds. Choose these upgrades first if you’re a Solar main:

Wished Into Being

Heart of the Flame

Flint Striker

Wished Into Being is a great way to increase your Orb of Power output, especially once you get a good set of Season of the Wish armor. In addition, Flint Striker will ensure that you’re almost always Radiant if you’re using Solar weapons. On top of that, Heart of the Flame will increase Super damage for your entire Fireteam.

Column 4

The fourth column shifts the Artifact’s focus toward Stasis and Strand. These are the best Perks to choose in this column:

Dragon’s Bite

Pillar of Ice

Unraveling Orbs

If you aren’t using a Solar build this Season, then this column is better for you. Dragon’s Bite is one of the best Perks this Season, suspending and freezing foes if you break their shield with a Strand or Stasis weapon. Pillar of Ice generates Stasis crystals when killing encased enemies, and Unraveling Orbs grants Unraveling Rounds upon picking up Orbs of Power, too.

Image: Bungie

Column 5

Finally, the fifth column has some of the Season’s best Perks. These are the ones you should unlock first:

Rays of Precision

Hail the Storm

Horde Shuttle

Rays of Precision is the best Perk for Solar builds, igniting opponents as long as you’re Radiant. For Stasis users, there’s Hail the Storm, which increases shattering damage and generates ice shards that track enemies upon shattering. Finally, Horde Shuttle is best for Strand users, generating Threadlings when damaging foes with unraveling rounds.

Image: Bungie

If you’re the type to play alone (or if you want to solo the Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon) then you’ll want to unlock Solo Operative as well. This Perk is a staple at this point, buffing your damage when playing without a Fireteam, but it’s useless for people who play with a group of friends.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023