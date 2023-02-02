What to Do With A Small Gift in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has plenty of small secret missions for players to discover and solve. Just the season we had the Good Boy protocol secret that players were quite quick to solve. This secret is a bit of an older one since it was added to the game with Forsaken. Since that whole expansion has been removed, newer players are a bit confused about some of the remnants that were left behind. The Small Gift quest item was a part of this semi-secret quest for Forsaken and the Dreaming City. Let’s go over what A Small Gift is about in Destiny 2.

What is A Small Gift Used For in Destiny 2?

The Small Gift is a small quest item that you can get from activities in the Dreaming City. It shows up in your inventory as a quest with the description “Smells faintly of mint”. This is what leaves players quite confused about it. There is no description to tell you where it goes and you can’t track the quest to get a waypoint like the vague Iron Banner daily challenge quest step.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to hunt down one of nine cat statues in the Dreaming City and hand over the Small Gift to the statues. Each cat statue can only be used to hand over a single Small Gift, so if you have multiple gifts you will have to track down multiple cat statues.

Each time you hand over a Small Gift to a cat statue, you will receive a piece of dreaming city gear. So this is a great method to finish off an armor set for a character. There is also a triumph for handing over a gift to each of the nine cats that will earn you an emblem.

How Do You Get A Small Gift in Destiny 2?

If you are looking to get Small Gifts or want to avoid them clogging up your quest log, you need to know where you get them from. Since the Small Gifts are only useable in the Dreaming City, it makes sense that they are only obtained in the Dreaming City.

Practically any activity you do in the Dreaming City has a chance to give you a Small Gift as a part of your reward. Public events, Ascendant challenges, Patrols, Lost Secots, and Blind Well activities all can reward you with a Small Gift.

However, you are only allowed to earn one Small Gift per character per week. So you can’t really farm them so to speak. If you are looking to quickly get your weekly Small Gift, you will want to run a couple of lost sectors or join in on a Blind Well or two.

These Small Gifts can be a good way to farm up the last few weapons you are missing once you already have all of the best weapons for Lightfall. But for most people, they are more of a hindrance than something they want to take time out of their grind to go do.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023