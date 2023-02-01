How to Complete Iron Banner Challenges in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 features challenges called Iron Banner that offer unique rewards and opportunities to raise your rank. But what exactly is an Iron Banner challenge? Well, the answer changes depending on the day, considering the challenge doesn’t remain the same, but they all have a similar premise. Here is everything we know about the Iron Banner challenge in Destiny 2 and how you can locate each for completion.

Where to Find and Complete Iron Banner Challenges in Destiny 2

Iron Banner challenges are an excellent opportunity to unlock pinnacle gear drops and an increase in Iron Banner rank, which also helps obtain new gear through Lord Saladin. If you are wondering where to locate these challenges, they can be found in the Crucible destination menu. Move your cursor over to the Iron Banner activity node, and your objective will be displayed on the screen, with your current progress as well, so you can check back periodically. You can also select the Iron Banner node to check out the rank boost multiplier associated with the challenges.

While these are listed as weekly challenges, they rotate throughout the week. Still, you can complete any of these challenges whenever you want throughout the week and still get the rewards available. For example, you can complete every challenge in one day; it is just important you get them all done before the week is over.

The Iron Banner Daily Challenges currently are as follows:

Complete three Iron Banner matches using a Void or Stasis subclass.

Complete four more Iron Banner matches using a Void or Stasis Subclass.

Complete five more Iron Banner matches using a Void or Stasis Subclass.

Complete six more Iron Banner matches using a Void or Stasis Subclass.

It looks like a total of 18 Iron Banner matches using a Void or Stasis is needed to complete every challenge this week. Once you complete each challenge, check back with Lord Saladin to collect your rewards.

Make sure to get these Iron Banner challenges taken care of as you wait for the release of Lightfall. This exciting expansion will include exotic weapons, new armor, and more!

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023