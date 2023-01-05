The Good Boy Protocol is the main event, the zenith of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. After acquiring Revision Zero and grinding through one of the biggest collectathons Destiny 2 has ever had, Guardians will be able to execute the Good Boy Protocol. Is it worth it? There is only one way to find out. Here is how to unlock the Good Boy Protocol in Destiny 2.

How to Open the Locked Door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield in Destiny 2

A repeatable mission in Destiny 2 right now is Operation: Seraph’s Shield. You’ll need to complete this mission several times to get all of the Revision Zero catalysts. There are numerous locked doors throughout the activity, but one of them is locked and is only unlocked after destroying all the security drones throughout the system.

After checking out our guide to destroying all 50 security drones throughout the system (this is that huge grind/collectathon thing I mentioned earlier), you’ll be able to unlock the locked door in Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Behind that locked door and past a few obstacles and platforms is the Good Boy Protocol.

After all of the hard work that goes into getting the Good Boy Protocol, all that stands before you is an Exo dog. A cute Exo dog at that, but just an Exo dog. That you can pet. No Exotic Ghost or amazing weapon. The Good Boy Protocol is petting an Exo dog.

After you execute the Good Boy Protocol pat procedure, Ghost will transport the Exo dog to the H.E.L.M. which is where you can continue to perform the Good Boy Protocol as many times as you wish. Remember that your new Exo dog friend is only a guest, so enjoy its company before Ligthfall comes.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023