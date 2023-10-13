All Starfield Temple Locations & Powers

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The powers in Starfield can turn the tide of combat, giving you an advantage over your opponents. There are a total of 24 powers in the game, with all of them spread across various planets in the galaxy. If you are looking to collect them all, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover all powers in Starfield, including their locations and abilities.

All Temple Locations and Powers in Starfield

While a good amount of the powers in Starfield can be obtained by naturally progressing through the main story, a handful require going off the beaten path. In the grid below, you will find all the powers in Starfield, how to get them, and the planets and star systems in which they are located.

Power Ability Temple Name Temple Location Personal Atmosphere Allows the player to create a personal atmosphere around them, granting the ability to survive in space without a spacesuit. Alpha Temple Tau Ceti VIII B in the Tau Ceti Star System. Gravity Wave Summons a wave of gravity that knocks enemies down, while dealing damage to them. Beta Temple Altair IV C in the Altair Star System Sense Star Stuff Help players sense the presence of nearby objects, lifeforms, and hidden objects. Chi Temple Gunibuu II in the Gunibuu Star System Telekinesis Allows the player to move objects by using their minds. Delta Temple Altair IV-C in the Altair Star System Anti-Gravity Field Allows the player to create a low gravity field. Eta Temple Procyon III in the Procyon Star System. Create Vacuum Creates a small dome that surrounds your enemies for 15 seconds. Gamma Temple Feynam II in the Feynman Star System. Precognition Allows the player to see glimpses of the future. Iota Temple Oborum II, A in the Oborum Star System Sunless Space Allows the player to create a localized cold field, damaging enemies that get too close. Kappa Temple Kaydid I-A in the Katydid Star System Eternal Harvest Allows players to create a field of fertile energy for harvesting crops. Lambda Temple Enlil I-a in the Enlil Star system Grav Dash Allows the player to perform a double jump. Zeta Temple Indum IV-D in the Indum Star System Phased Time The player can slow down time for a short period. Buried Temple (Mu) Aternus found during the mission “Power from Beyond.” Creator’s Peace Forces enemies to leave combat and drop their weapons. Nu Temple Skink in the Cheyenne Star System Void Form Allows the player to turn invisible for a short period. Omicron Temple Bara VIII-d in the Bara Star System. Parallel Self Create a decoy of yourself. Sigma Temple Oburum III in the Oburum Prime Star System Reactive Shield Allows the player to create a shield that blocks enemy projectiles. Tau Temple Indum II in the Indum Star System Alien Reanimation Power Causes alien life to be resurrected and assist the player in combat. Phi Temple Al-Battani II in the Al-Battani Star system Elemental Pull Allows the player to pull all inorganic things near themselves. Psi Temple Bessel III-B in the Bessel Star System Particle Beam Shoot a beam of pure particle energy that deals high amounts of damage. Omega Temple Bannoc II in the Bannoc Star System. Supernova Create massive explosions, damaging enemies during combat. Xi Temple Luyten’s Rock in the Luyten’s Star System Solar Flare Create a space orb, damaging enemies nearby. Theta Temple Cassiopeia II-A’s moon in the Eta Cassiopeia Star System Earthbound Create a powerful shockwave. Epsilon Temple Nikola II in the Nikola Star System Inner Demon Create a mirror image of yourself, where it fights along the side of you. Upsilon Temple Syrma III in the Syrma Star System. Moon Farm Allows the player to become rock solid and resist all types of damage. Temple Rho Charybdis VII-D in the Charybdis Star System. Life Force Drain the life force of an enemy, and heal yourself while doing so. Temple Pi Piazzi II in the Piazzi Star System

How to Find Temples in Starfield

When you reach the planets mentioned in the grid, finding the temple is as easy as using your hand scanner. Take out your scanner and move it around until the circle in the middle gets distorted. When the circle becomes distorted, you must head in that direction, leading to the temple containing the power.

The distortion can be faint and hard to notice, so move the scanner very slowly. The best way to do it is to slowly move it to the right while keeping an eye on the circle, and you will eventually see it become distorted.

A waypoint will appear when you follow the distortion far enough, marking the temple location. Head inside and solve the quick puzzle, rewarding you with the power afterward.

Be careful when you leave the temple, since there will be a Starborn waiting for you outside looking for a fight. The good news is there is only one, and they aren’t the toughest to beat, but it’s good to be prepared and have your gun out, ready for combat.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023