All Stone Talus Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

With over 80 Stone Taluses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, encountering one on your journey doesn’t take long. Defeating these large enemies will reward players with rare gems and materials that can be used for upgrading armor or in exchange for Rupees at vendors. To make your hunt more manageable, here are all the Stone Talus locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find All Stone Talus in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below are all the Stone Talus locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There are zero in the sky, 55 on the surface, and 32 in the Depths.

All Stone Talus on the Surface in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

With most of the Stone Taluses in Tears of the Kingdom on the surface, it’s hard to explore and not run into one, even when not looking. It’s wise always to have arrows and Bomb Flowers while exploring the world, considering these items can seriously damage a Stone Talus.

All Stone Talus in the Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Depth has 32 Stone Taluses for players to find. Stone Taluses in the Depths are similar to the ones on the surface but can be harder to find due to the darkness of the level. Stock up on Brightbloom Seeds, one of the main items that can light your surroundings. Defeating a Stone Talus in the dark is almost impossible, so it is essential to be prepared.

How to Beat a Stone Talus in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Defeating a Stone Talus boils down to shooting the Ore Deposit on its body. The Ore Deposit is black with a shiny essence (sometimes light blue), making it difficult to miss. Shooting arrows and Bomb Flowers toward the Ore Deposit will quickly damage the Stone Talus, making the fight straightforward.

As your fighting the Stone Talus, there are a few attacks you should look out for. The first and main one is where the Stone Talus will throw rocks your way. Sprint horizontally to the side to avoid this attack, and once the rock hits the ground, start shooting again toward its Ore Deposit weak spot.

The Stone Talus will also do a body slam if you get too close, so to avoid getting damaged by this attack — keep your distance and attack from afar.

