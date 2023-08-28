Image: Gun Interactive

The Generator is an objective point that stops victims from escaping off the property’s road using the Road Exit. A map’s generator is turned on by default, and a Victim must interact with it to turn it off. In return, the Family can turn a generator back on, preventing Victims from escaping until they turn it off again. Knowing where to find these generators on all three maps is integral for both sides because the more time you waste searching, the better it is for the other team. Here are all Texas Chainsaw Massacre generator locations for every map.

How to Escape Using Road Exit in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Here’s how to escape using Road Exit in Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

Find the Road Exit using the locations given below. Unlock the Gate using an Unlock Tool Follow the Yellow Cable that leads from the gate to the generator. Interact with the Generator to turn it off. A family member can’t interact with it for one minute after you have turned it off so take advantage of this. Escape the Slaughter Family using the Road Exit!

Note: The Family House is the only map you can escape on without needing to unlock a gate using an Unlock Tool, so plan accordingly! I always recommend unlocking gates before performing the shutoff task. There is a risk that the gate could be locked again, but that risk is better than being caught by a Family member trying to unlock a gate after you shut off a generator.

Family House Generator Location

You can find the Family House generator in the Barn at the Front Field location. After that, the Road Exit is located at the end of the Driveway. Remember, you don’t need an Unlock Tool to escape once the generator has been turned off. All you need to do is keep running down the road.

Gas Station Generator Location

You can find the Gas Station generator in the Backfield in the Compound area. After that, the Road Exit is located in the same area as the generator. Remember, you will need an Unlock Tool in addition to shutting off the generator.

Slaughterhouse Generator Location

You can find the Slaughterhouse generator in the Parking Lot of the Loading Dock area. After that, the Road Exit is located in the same area as the generator. Remember, you will need an Unlock Tool in addition to shutting off the generator.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Steam Deck.

