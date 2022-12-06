All Toedscruel Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Toedscruel, the land variant of the generation 1 Pokemon, Tentacruel, is a new addition to gen 9. It isn’t quite the same as the water type but shares a lot of physical similarities. If you’re having some trouble going up against it, here’s what you need to know about Toedscruel and its weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All Toedscruel Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since this Pokemon is a grass and ground type, it’ll be weak to the following attack types:

Fire

Ice

Flying

Bug

Toedscruel’s type combination has only been seen one other time with Torterra, so there are some similarities in what works well against it.

This Pokemon is quite beefy, so once you have its weaknesses down, capitalize on its stats. Toedscruel has a decent HP stat, a very high Sp. Defense stat, and has good speed. Because of that, it’ll hold its own against special attackers. It also has a decent Sp. Attack, but it typically won’t be enough to have sweeping potential.

Since it has good speed and survivability, you want to hit it with physical Attack moves. Toedscruel is incredibly weak against them. It might have attack priority, but you can mostly shake off what it’ll throw at you. This is the type of Pokemon that would use debuff and recovery moves to stall and wither your Pokemon’s HP and PP in the long run.

Arven from the Path of Legends storyline also has one of these. While it isn’t as strong as his Mabosstiff, it’ll still be somewhat difficult to deal with if not taken down fast enough. If his Toedscruel is able to pull off the Spore move, he’ll make an easy time on your team.

Luckily, with moves like Spore, that will make the Pokemon attack last. Its Mycellum Might ability makes Toedscruel attack last if it uses status moves. It does, however, ignore abilities that can affect its success rate. Because of that, you have to throw all you can at it before it starts to gain steam.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022