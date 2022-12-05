All Mabosstiff Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

So, you’re probably here because Arven is giving you a tough time at the tail end of the Path of Legends storyline. That’s valid. He has quite a diverse team, ranging from his Greedent, Cloyster, Scovillain, Toedscruel, Garanacl, and his ever-loyal Mabosstiff. If his last Pokemon is giving you trouble, these are the weaknesses against Mabosstiff in Scarlet and Violet.

All Mabosstiff Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is a pure dark-type Pokemon, so it’s weak against fighting, bug, and fairy-type attacks. You do not necessarily need Pokemon of these types, but as long as you have moves that deal damage under those, they can do just fine against Arven’s mighty canine.

Next, since this is the last Pokemon in his party, he will Terastallize it. Mabosstiff’s type will still be dark, so you won’t have to make an adjustment in terms of your game plan. Just know that its attacks will deal significantly more damage, especially Crunch since it matches the Tera type.

To deal even more damage against this Pokemon, you want to use Sp. Attacks against it. Mabosstiff has more physical defense compared to its Sp. Defense, so, use that to your advantage as much as you can. If you have strong Sp. Attackers in your party like Gardevoir, Volcarona, Frosmoth, Florges, or Sylveon, Arven’s Mabosstiff will be taken care of easily. Sadly, you won’t have access to some extremely strong Pokemon like Iron Hands to make easy work of Mabosstiff.

Some other things to note about this brute of a Pokemon is that it has a very high Attack stat and decent speed. With that in mind, you want something that is particularly fast when going up against it. Mabosstiff can be considered a sweeper and can do a lot of damage to your team if you do not keep its potential in mind.

So, upon defeating him, you will progress further with this storyline. If you wish to battle Arven again for experience and money, he will make an appearance as part of the Ace Academy Tourney in the post-game of Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022