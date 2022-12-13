Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is here, bringing Zack’s storyline to new platforms, now featuring up-to-date graphics and improved mechanics. But how many achievements/trophies are on the game, and more importantly, how can you unlock all of them? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to unlock all of the trophies and achievements in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

All Trophies and Achievements in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion: Full Trophy Guide

In total, you can unlock 51 Trophies/Achievements in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, all of which can be unlocked in a single playthrough if you choose the right difficulty setting. You can check out the full list of Trophies/Achievements featured in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, as well as how to unlock each of them below:

Embrace Your Dreams: Unlocked by completing the game’s Prologue (Unmissable).

He Wouldn't Betray Us: Unlocked by completing the game's first chapter (Unmissable)

We're Not Monsters: Unlocked by completing the game's second chapter (Unmissable).

Angels Dream of One Thing: Unlocked by completing the game's third chapter (Unmissable).

Where Did Everyone Go?: Unlocked by completing the game's fourth chapter (Unmissable).

Protect Your SOLDIER Honor: Unlocked by completing the game's fifth chapter (Unmissable).

Did Genesis Really Die?: Unlocked by completing the game's sixth chapter (Unmissable).

I May Abandon Shinra: Unlocked by completing the game's seventh chapter (Unmissable).

I'll Come Visit: Unlocked by completing the game's eighth chapter (Unmissable).

We'll All Be Heroes: Unlocked by completing the game's ninth chapter (Unmissable).

Thanks to You, Zack: Unlocked by completing the game's tenth chapter (Unmissable).

Come and Get It: Complete your first battle ((Unmissable).

Prove Your Honor to Me: Perform a Limit Break.

Got Materia Fusion Down: Fuse Materia for the first time.

SOLDIER of Legend: Complete the game on Hard difficulty.

Hero of the Wutai War?: Defeat all optional enemies during the game's first chapter.

Banora Treasures: Collect all of the Banora items during the second chapter.

Everyone's Hero: Save all civilians during the game's third chapter.

First-Rate SOLDIER: Complete all of the Data Room challenges.

Precise Restoration: Get 100% SP through the Mako Recovery Unit.

Of Significant Worth: Get assessed by Rojo as a "SOLDIER of significant worth".

Cell Raider: Open all cells during the game's fourth chapter.

Midgar Full of Flowers: Build all flower wagons.

Seven Wonders Expert: Get info on all of the Nibelheim seven wonders.

Slicin' SOLDIER: Cut all shells during the game's second chapter.

Master Blender: Blend the perfect fragrance.

Bingo!: Guess the right number.

Godlike: Collect all Materia samples in 10 to 14 seconds.

Shinra's Squats Champion: Complete all of the game's squat challenges.

Master Infiltrator: Infiltrate the facility in Chapter 5 without being spotted even once.

Immovable Object: Defeat all 30 enemy hordes during the game's sixth chapter.

Zack the Sniper: Don't allow a single target to escape during the snipping portion of the game.

Waterfall Chaser: Collect 10 chests coming from the waterfall a Gongaga.

Cage Opener: Unlock a path to the Cage of Binding.

Good Match For Aerith: Gain Bruno's full support as a great match for Aerith.

Wutai's Nemesis: Find all Wutai Spies.

Master Mako Stone Miner: Don't let the Materia room be shut down.

Divine Rule Broken: Defeat Minerva.

Missions Completed: 25%: Complete 25% of the game's side-missions

Missions Completed: 50%: Complete 50% of the game's side-missions

Missions Completed: 75%: Complete 75% of the game's side-missions

Mission Completionist: Complete 100% of the game's side-missions

Mail Completionist: Get emails from all available characters.

Shop Completionist: Unlock all Shops.

Fan Club Aficionado: Join all of the available fan clubs.

Fan Club Savior: Help all clubs continue their activities.

Genji Equipment: Collect all Gengi equipment pieces.

Limit Break Collector: Get all DMWs.

DMW Master: Reach 100% in all DNWs.

Overpowered: Deal 99.999 Damage in one hit.

My Living Legacy: Unlock all of the above trophies/achievements.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022