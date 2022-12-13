Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is here, bringing the acclaimed PSP title to a new generation of both players and machines, now featuring up-to-date graphics and a wide array of new features and gameplay mechanics. But which difficulty should you choose when starting your playthrough on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? Now, in order to help you get the most out of the game, here’s which difficulty you should choose on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Differently from the original PSP title, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion allows players to choose between both the Normal and Hard difficulties from the get-go. With that said, although both difficulty settings are self-explanatory, we would only recommend the Normal one for those who are either unfamiliar with actions JRPGs in general or who just wish to experience the main story, without having to focus heavily on the game’s other vital mechanics.

The Hard difficulty, on the other hand, would be our main choice for fans of the genre and the franchise, as it offers a really fair challenge to all players, all while truly relying on item management and Materia fusion, both of which are key factors in the game’s experience. Another reason for the recommendation lies in the fact that the game does not force you to go back to save points after failing an encounter. Instead giving you the option to rearrange your equipment before facing it again.

Playing on Hard is also the only way in which you will be able to unlock all of the game’s trophies/achievements in a single playthrough. On another note, it is vital to point out that you will be able to change your difficulty settings at any time through the game’s menu.

You can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022