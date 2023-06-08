All Voice Actors in Immortals of Aveum

Image: Electronic Arts

Are you wondering who all the voice actors in Immortals of Aveum are after seeing Darren Barnet’s Summer Game Fest 2023 appearance? Embark on a thrilling journey as Jak, a battlemage on a mission to save a world on the brink of destruction in the single-player first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum. Unleash your strength to end the Everwar and rescue the realms. In this exciting game, you’ll recognize some familiar voices, including Barnet.

Immortals of Aveum Voice Actors: All Characters and Cast List

Image: Ascendant Studios and EA Originals

Here is the cast list for all characters in Immortals of Aveum:

Jak: Darren Barnet

Kirkan: Gina Torres

Zendara: Lily Cowles

Devyn: Antonio Aakeel

Luna: Yvonne Senat Jones

Sandrakk: Steven Brand

Kenzie: Anna Brisbin

Thaddeus: Nick Boraine

Rook: Charles Halford

Selko: Leonardo Nam

Orphe: Luyanda Unati lewis-Nyawo

Hauser: Alex Wyndham

Silas: Alex Walker Smith

Babs: Marley Cherry Hilborne

Fife: James George Williams

Caleb: Addison Chandler

Related: Immortals of Aveum: Platforms, Release Date, and More

Darren Barnet as Jak

Image: Summer Game Fest 2023

Darren Branet is known for his role as Usagi in Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever, Fukamachi Makoto in The Summit of Gods, and Tag in Love Hard.

Gina Torres as Kirkan

Image: Universal Cable Productions

Gina Torres is known for her role as Zoe in Serenity, Cas in the Matrix franchise, Jessica Pearson in Suits, and Tommy Vega in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Lily Cowles as Zendara

Image: Amblin Television

Lily Cowles is known for her roles as Isobel Evans in Roswell, New Mexico, Helen Park in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Germaine Healy in BrainDead, and Sarah in Antebellum.

Antonio Aakeel as Devyn

Image: See-Saw Films

Antonio Aakeel is known for his roles as Hassan Ahmed in Slow Horses, Paani in Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Rafe Lahiri in Dublin Murders, and Anwar Wazir in Ackley Bridge.

Yvonne Senat Jones as Luna

Image: Vertigo Entertainment

Yvonne Senat Jones is known for her roles as Tally in Ruthless, Janice Rojas-Pierre in The Crossover, Sonya in The Mother, and Detective Jessie Peterson in Based on a True Story.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023