All Voice Actors in Immortals of Aveum

Here are all the voice actors in Immortals of Aveum so you know who voices what character!

June 8th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Electronic Arts

Are you wondering who all the voice actors in Immortals of Aveum are after seeing Darren Barnet’s Summer Game Fest 2023 appearance? Embark on a thrilling journey as Jak, a battlemage on a mission to save a world on the brink of destruction in the single-player first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum. Unleash your strength to end the Everwar and rescue the realms. In this exciting game, you’ll recognize some familiar voices, including Barnet.

Immortals of Aveum Voice Actors: All Characters and Cast List

Immortals-of-Aveum-%E2%80%93-Official-Teaser-Trailer
Image: Ascendant Studios and EA Originals

Here is the cast list for all characters in Immortals of Aveum:

  • Jak: Darren Barnet
  • Kirkan: Gina Torres
  • Zendara: Lily Cowles
  • Devyn: Antonio Aakeel
  • Luna: Yvonne Senat Jones
  • Sandrakk: Steven Brand
  • Kenzie: Anna Brisbin
  • Thaddeus: Nick Boraine
  • Rook: Charles Halford
  • Selko: Leonardo Nam
  • Orphe: Luyanda Unati lewis-Nyawo
  • Hauser: Alex Wyndham
  • Silas: Alex Walker Smith
  • Babs: Marley Cherry Hilborne
  • Fife: James George Williams
  • Caleb: Addison Chandler

Darren Barnet as Jak

Darren-Barnet-Summer-Game-Fest-2023
Image: Summer Game Fest 2023

Darren Branet is known for his role as Usagi in Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever, Fukamachi Makoto in The Summit of Gods, and Tag in Love Hard.

Gina Torres as Kirkan

Gina-Torres
Image: Universal Cable Productions

Gina Torres is known for her role as Zoe in Serenity, Cas in the Matrix franchise, Jessica Pearson in Suits, and Tommy Vega in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Lily Cowles as Zendara

Lily-Cowles
Image: Amblin Television

Lily Cowles is known for her roles as Isobel Evans in Roswell, New Mexico, Helen Park in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Germaine Healy in BrainDead, and Sarah in Antebellum.

Antonio Aakeel as Devyn

Antonio-Aakeel
Image: See-Saw Films

Antonio Aakeel is known for his roles as Hassan Ahmed in Slow Horses, Paani in Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Rafe Lahiri in Dublin Murders, and Anwar Wazir in Ackley Bridge.

Yvonne Senat Jones as Luna

Yvonne-Senat-Jones
Image: Vertigo Entertainment

Yvonne Senat Jones is known for her roles as Tally in Ruthless, Janice Rojas-Pierre in The Crossover, Sonya in The Mother, and Detective Jessie Peterson in Based on a True Story.

