All Voice Actors in Immortals of Aveum

Are you wondering who all the voice actors in Immortals of Aveum are after seeing Darren Barnet’s Summer Game Fest 2023 appearance? Embark on a thrilling journey as Jak, a battlemage on a mission to save a world on the brink of destruction in the single-player first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum. Unleash your strength to end the Everwar and rescue the realms. In this exciting game, you’ll recognize some familiar voices, including Barnet.
Immortals of Aveum Voice Actors: All Characters and Cast List
Here is the cast list for all characters in Immortals of Aveum:
- Jak: Darren Barnet
- Kirkan: Gina Torres
- Zendara: Lily Cowles
- Devyn: Antonio Aakeel
- Luna: Yvonne Senat Jones
- Sandrakk: Steven Brand
- Kenzie: Anna Brisbin
- Thaddeus: Nick Boraine
- Rook: Charles Halford
- Selko: Leonardo Nam
- Orphe: Luyanda Unati lewis-Nyawo
- Hauser: Alex Wyndham
- Silas: Alex Walker Smith
- Babs: Marley Cherry Hilborne
- Fife: James George Williams
- Caleb: Addison Chandler
Darren Barnet as Jak
Darren Branet is known for his role as Usagi in Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever, Fukamachi Makoto in The Summit of Gods, and Tag in Love Hard.
Gina Torres as Kirkan
Gina Torres is known for her role as Zoe in Serenity, Cas in the Matrix franchise, Jessica Pearson in Suits, and Tommy Vega in 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Lily Cowles as Zendara
Lily Cowles is known for her roles as Isobel Evans in Roswell, New Mexico, Helen Park in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Germaine Healy in BrainDead, and Sarah in Antebellum.
Antonio Aakeel as Devyn
Antonio Aakeel is known for his roles as Hassan Ahmed in Slow Horses, Paani in Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Rafe Lahiri in Dublin Murders, and Anwar Wazir in Ackley Bridge.
Yvonne Senat Jones as Luna
Yvonne Senat Jones is known for her roles as Tally in Ruthless, Janice Rojas-Pierre in The Crossover, Sonya in The Mother, and Detective Jessie Peterson in Based on a True Story.
- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023