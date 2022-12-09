We saw the teaser trailer for Immortals of Aveum at The Game Awards 2022. While we only saw a small glimpse into this fantasy world we are very excited. Immortals of Aveum is being made by Ascendant Studios using Unreal Engine 5 who was formed by former members of the Dead Space, Call of Duty, and Tell Tale Games employees, like Bret Robbins. Ascendant Studios partnered with EA Originals to help bring their vision to life. What can we expect from Immortals of Aveum, which seems to mix genres together? Here is everything you need to know about Immortals of Aveum after the announcement during The Game Awards.

Immortals of Aveum: Platforms, Release Date, and More

Based on the Immortals of Aveum teaser trailer, interviews with Ascendant Studios staff, and the EA Originals website we have a decent idea of what we can expect from this exciting AAA fantasy shooter.

Platforms

You can play Immortals of Aveum on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it releases. We are excited to see how Immortals of Aveum takes advantage of modern hardware with PC systems and the latest gen consoles.

Release Date

We have no official release date other than sometime in 2023. You can, however, sign up on EA’s website to receive emails about Imoortals of Aveum news, behind-the-scense content, updates, and exclusive offers.

Based on the pre-rendered trailer and interviews with Bret Robbins it sounds like Immortals of Aveum has been in the works for a bit now and they had ideas for what they wanted with it. Hopefully this means we will get to play it at the beginning part of 2023. We will provide updates as they given by Ascendant Studios and EA Originals.

Gameplay

Immortals of Aveum is a first person shooter that takes place in a magical world that is closing to being wiped from existence forever. The game with be a single-player magic shooter that takes place in a visceral, cinematic campaign.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022