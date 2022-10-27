If you’re looking to lose yourself in some space-themed JRPG action, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is something that you should keep your eye on. From the storied franchise, this new entry brings some top-tier talent to the table, allowing you to lose yourself in the story that is happening all around you.

If you’ve been playing through the game and wondering why one of the characters sounds so familiar, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find a full list of all of the voice actors in the game, alongside the character that they voice. Strap in and get yourself ready for some top-tier talent, as we find out who voices all of the characters in Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

All Voice Actors In Star Ocean: The Divine Force

While there may be a few familiar faces in this title, you may find a new favorite voice actor within this list. As you have a large cast of characters surrounding you, you’ll always hear something new and exciting coming from these beloved characters, and now you’ll be able to find out who plays who in this grand epic!

King Aucerius – Matthew Mercer Chrom (Fire Emblem)

– Matthew Mercer Chole Kanaris – Cristina Valenzuela Ladybug (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir)

– Cristina Valenzuela Elena – Erica Lindbeck Black Cat (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

– Erica Lindbeck Midas Felgreed – Keith Silverstein Torbjorn (Overwatch 2)

– Keith Silverstein Velanj Garfuul – Ben Diskin Caspar (Fire Emblem)

– Ben Diskin Emperor Bohld’or – Todd Haberkorn Hwoarang (Tekken: Bloodline)

– Todd Haberkorn Theo Klemrath – Ray Chase Noctis Lucis Caelum ( Final Fantasy XV)

– Ray Chase Albaird Bergholm – Max Mittelman Ryuji Sakamoto (Persona 5)

– Max Mittelman Marielle L. Kenny – Erica Mendez Urbosa (The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild)

– Erica Mendez D.U.M.A – Elizabeth Maxwell Retsuko (Aggretsuko)

– Elizabeth Maxwell JJ – Jamieson Price Paul Pheonix (Tekken: Bloodlines)

– Jamieson Price Nina Deforges – Suzie Yeung Ruka Rengoku (Demon Slayer: Mugen Train)

– Suzie Yeung Malkya Trathen – Laura Post Kasuma Yoshizawa (Persona 5: Royal)

– Laura Post Gaston Gaucier – Sean Chiplock Revali (The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild)

– Sean Chiplock Neyan Khezal – JP Karliak Boss Baby (Boss Baby: Back In Business)

– JP Karliak Lola Jornaus – Faye Mata Elsje (Rune Factory 5)

– Faye Mata

Were you able to spot any familiar faces in this list of all voice actors in Star Ocean: The Divine Force? With this much talent on board, you may not know exactly where the game takes place, but just know that you’re in for a wild ride along the way!

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022