If you’re looking to lose yourself in some space-themed JRPG action, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is something that you should keep your eye on. From the storied franchise, this new entry brings some top-tier talent to the table, allowing you to lose yourself in the story that is happening all around you.
If you’ve been playing through the game and wondering why one of the characters sounds so familiar, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find a full list of all of the voice actors in the game, alongside the character that they voice. Strap in and get yourself ready for some top-tier talent, as we find out who voices all of the characters in Star Ocean: The Divine Force.
All Voice Actors In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
While there may be a few familiar faces in this title, you may find a new favorite voice actor within this list. As you have a large cast of characters surrounding you, you’ll always hear something new and exciting coming from these beloved characters, and now you’ll be able to find out who plays who in this grand epic!
- King Aucerius – Matthew Mercer
- Chrom (Fire Emblem)
- Chole Kanaris – Cristina Valenzuela
- Ladybug (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir)
- Elena – Erica Lindbeck
- Black Cat (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
- Midas Felgreed – Keith Silverstein
- Torbjorn (Overwatch 2)
- Velanj Garfuul – Ben Diskin
- Caspar (Fire Emblem)
- Emperor Bohld’or – Todd Haberkorn
- Hwoarang (Tekken: Bloodline)
- Theo Klemrath – Ray Chase
- Noctis Lucis Caelum ( Final Fantasy XV)
- Albaird Bergholm – Max Mittelman
- Ryuji Sakamoto (Persona 5)
- Marielle L. Kenny – Erica Mendez
- Urbosa (The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild)
- D.U.M.A – Elizabeth Maxwell
- Retsuko (Aggretsuko)
- JJ – Jamieson Price
- Paul Pheonix (Tekken: Bloodlines)
- Nina Deforges – Suzie Yeung
- Ruka Rengoku (Demon Slayer: Mugen Train)
- Malkya Trathen – Laura Post
- Kasuma Yoshizawa (Persona 5: Royal)
- Gaston Gaucier – Sean Chiplock
- Revali (The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild)
- Neyan Khezal – JP Karliak
- Boss Baby (Boss Baby: Back In Business)
- Lola Jornaus – Faye Mata
- Elsje (Rune Factory 5)
Were you able to spot any familiar faces in this list of all voice actors in Star Ocean: The Divine Force? With this much talent on board, you may not know exactly where the game takes place, but just know that you’re in for a wild ride along the way!
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022