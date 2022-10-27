Star Ocean: The Divine Force is finally here, and with so many titles in the franchise, it can get confusing to know where this entry takes place in the timeline. If you are gearing up to jump into the latest Star Ocean addition but want an explanation of the location and where it fits into the whole series, we got you covered.

Where Does Star Ocean: The Divine Force Occur?

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the sixth installment in the franchise and was announced in 2021 during a state of play. Like other entries in the series, it is a Sci-fi action RPG game that features anime-style characters. The story takes place in S.D 583, forty-six years after the events of the previous entry, Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness.

Timeline

The Star Ocean timeline is very complex, with different branches of characters and subplots. When it comes to Star Ocean: The Divine Force and where it fits in, you can rest assured that it takes place close to the middle of the Star Ocean’s timeline. To be more exact, it takes place right after the events that occurred in Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness and right before Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, which time periods are SD 537 and SD 772, respectively.

The good news is that even though these games are part of a more extensive timeline, they are built, so you don’t have to play them in order. So don’t worry; if you haven’t had the chance to play the older entries in the series, you can still go ahead and play Star Ocean: The Divine Force. If you want to get the whole experience of the timeline, then you could just play those two mentioned earlier instead of the entire series for time constraints, and doing that will give a good gist of the story.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.