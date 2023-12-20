All Winter Festival Challenges and Rewards in Tower of Fantasy — Event Schedule

Hotta Studio

As the year draws to a close, the Tower of Fantasy game brings its players the Winter Festival challenges, a series of events filled with rewards. Check below our table with a breakdown of the event schedule:

Tower of Fantasy Winter Festival Schedule

The Winter Festival is an event where players can earn special currencies and rewards by completing various activities. These currencies, such as the serenade notes, can be exchanged for items at the event store. Some rewards require meeting certain level and currency requirements. Rewards include clusters, hologram projectors, dark crystals, and more.

Event Name Start Date End Date Description Winter’s Electrifying Rhapsody – Version Delivery December 21 January 29 Rewards include dark crystals, special vouchers, proof of purchase, and more. Winter’s Electrifying Rhapsody – Challenger’s Tasklist December 21 January 29 Completing missions rewards players with dark crystals and other items such as space-time fragments and proof of purchase. Winter Festival December 21 January 8 Features five different limited-time gameplays. Players can claim serenade notes and warm winter snowballs, which can be exchanged in the store for rewards. Grand Chapters (Winter Festival) December 21 January 8 Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes Wintery Gift (Winter Festival) December 21 January 8 Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes Dancing Craze (Winter Festival) December 22 January 8 Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes Reindeer Express (Winter Festival) December 25 January 8 Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes Snowball Battlegrounds (Winter Festival) December 28 January 8 Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes Winter Special Supply December 21 December 26 Players must participate in the five-day signing to get their rewards. Gala Special Supply December 25 January 8 Players must participate in the seven-day signing to get the rewards. Snow Monster Gift December 25 December 31 Players must log in to claim the event rewards on the rewards page of the game. New Year Gift December 31 January 8 Players just have to log in to claim their gift. Journey of Friendship H5 December 21 January 29 (starts after version update) Yan Miao Limited Order December 21 January 8 (starts after version update) Yan Miao Special Order Gift December 21 January 8 (starts after version update) Physical and Flame Free Pick Reissue December 21 January 8 (starts after version update) Free Pick Reissue Special Order Gift December 21 January 8 (starts after version update) Total Tanium Purchases December 21 January 30 Players can purchase Tanium and get rewards when they reach certain targets. Extra gifts include dark crystals, relic short boxes, headpiece Snow Dance, and more. Lord of Sacred Snow Outfit Purchase Discount December 21 December 27 There is a limited sale on the outfit “Lord of the Sacred Snow”, which will be available at half price during this event. Inkwell Refinement December 28 January 3 If you have already unlocked the items available in this event, you will not gain anything by obtaining them again. Millet Wonderland December 28 January 3 If you have already unlocked the items available in this event, you will not gain anything by obtaining them again. 13th Pass December 27 February 7 The Pass contents will be updated to the Thirteenth Pass on December 27. Updated Story Voice December 21 January 29 Players must complete the “Ecological Station Intruders” main story to unlock the event rewards.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023