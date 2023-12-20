All Winter Festival Challenges and Rewards in Tower of Fantasy — Event Schedule

So many events

December 20th, 2023 by Davi Braid
As the year draws to a close, the Tower of Fantasy game brings its players the Winter Festival challenges, a series of events filled with rewards. Check below our table with a breakdown of the event schedule:

Tower of Fantasy Winter Festival Schedule

The Winter Festival is an event where players can earn special currencies and rewards by completing various activities. These currencies, such as the serenade notes, can be exchanged for items at the event store. Some rewards require meeting certain level and currency requirements. Rewards include clusters, hologram projectors, dark crystals, and more.

Event NameStart DateEnd DateDescription
Winter’s Electrifying Rhapsody – Version DeliveryDecember 21January 29Rewards include dark crystals, special vouchers, proof of purchase, and more.
Winter’s Electrifying Rhapsody – Challenger’s TasklistDecember 21January 29Completing missions rewards players with dark crystals and other items such as space-time fragments and proof of purchase.
Winter FestivalDecember 21January 8Features five different limited-time gameplays. Players can claim serenade notes and warm winter snowballs, which can be exchanged in the store for rewards.
Grand Chapters (Winter Festival)December 21January 8Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes
Wintery Gift (Winter Festival)December 21January 8Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes
Dancing Craze (Winter Festival)December 22January 8Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes
Reindeer Express (Winter Festival)December 25January 8Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes
Snowball Battlegrounds (Winter Festival)December 28January 8Limited-time gameplay that awards serenade notes
Winter Special SupplyDecember 21December 26Players must participate in the five-day signing to get their rewards.
Gala Special SupplyDecember 25January 8Players must participate in the seven-day signing to get the rewards.
Snow Monster GiftDecember 25December 31Players must log in to claim the event rewards on the rewards page of the game.
New Year GiftDecember 31January 8Players just have to log in to claim their gift.
Journey of Friendship H5December 21January 29(starts after version update)
Yan Miao Limited OrderDecember 21January 8(starts after version update)
Yan Miao Special Order GiftDecember 21January 8(starts after version update)
Physical and Flame Free Pick ReissueDecember 21January 8(starts after version update)
Free Pick Reissue Special Order GiftDecember 21January 8(starts after version update)
Total Tanium PurchasesDecember 21January 30Players can purchase Tanium and get rewards when they reach certain targets. Extra gifts include dark crystals, relic short boxes, headpiece Snow Dance, and more.
Lord of Sacred Snow Outfit Purchase DiscountDecember 21December 27There is a limited sale on the outfit “Lord of the Sacred Snow”, which will be available at half price during this event.
Inkwell RefinementDecember 28January 3If you have already unlocked the items available in this event, you will not gain anything by obtaining them again.
Millet WonderlandDecember 28January 3If you have already unlocked the items available in this event, you will not gain anything by obtaining them again.
13th PassDecember 27February 7The Pass contents will be updated to the Thirteenth Pass on December 27.
Updated Story VoiceDecember 21January 29Players must complete the “Ecological Station Intruders” main story to unlock the event rewards.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023

